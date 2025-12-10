Peninsula Clean Energy Rebates 2025 — Super Brothers Leads Bay Area Home Electrification

Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air team members demonstrate a high-efficiency heat pump water heater at a Bay Area electrification event. Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Air team members attend an electrification training and contractor meeting focused on advanced HVAC and water-heating technologies in California.

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air partners with Peninsula Clean Energy to expand heat pump and electrification upgrades across the Bay Area.

Home electrification is reshaping the Bay Area. With PCE rebates and our skilled team, we’re helping homeowners go all-electric faster and more affordably.” — Dimitar Dechev, CEO of Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air- San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air today announced new partnerships with Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) and local electrification initiatives to help Bay Area homeowners upgrade to high-efficiency heat pump water heaters (HPWHs), mini-split heat pumps, and smart electrical panels with generous regional rebates.

Peninsula Clean Energy’s Home Upgrade Program provides rebates up to $4,000 for residents in San Mateo County and Los Baños who replace gas appliances with ENERGY STAR® electric alternatives. Super Brothers — a licensed California contractor (C-10, C-20, C-36) serving the entire Bay Area — is expanding its installation team to support these rebate-eligible projects through 2025.

As part of this initiative, Super Brothers is offering free electrification assessments to homeowners in San Jose, Redwood City, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, and Palo Alto. Qualified projects may combine PCE, TECH Clean California, and federal Inflation Reduction Act incentives, helping residents achieve near-zero-cost electrification upgrades while reducing energy use and carbon emissions.

The Bay Area’s shift to electric water heating and cooling systems is accelerating rapidly as homeowners seek comfort, safety, and efficiency without fossil fuels. Modern heat pump water heaters can deliver three to four times more efficiency than standard gas models and connect to smart grids for load shifting and energy savings.

Visit https://www.superbrothers.com/cities/san-jose/

or learn about rebate eligibility at https://www.superbrothers.com/tax-credits-rebates/.

About Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air – San Jose.

Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air is a licensed California contractor (C-10, C-20, C-36) providing expert plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and home energy services throughout the Bay Area — including San Jose, San Mateo, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Mountain View, Redwood City, and Palo Alto.

The company specializes in heat pump water heaters, ductless mini-split HVAC systems, electrification retrofits, and smart electrical panels.

Located at 915 Coleman Ave, San Jose, CA 95110, phone (408) 351-1994, Super Brothers is committed to advancing California’s clean-energy transition through quality craftsmanship and community education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.