SMUD’s Go Electric Program 2025 — Super Brothers Expands Heat Pump Water Heater Upgrades

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air joins SMUD’s Go Electric Program to deliver high-efficiency heat pump water heaters across Sacramento.

Home electrification is about more than energy savings — it’s about building a sustainable future for Sacramento.” — Dimitar Dechev, CEO of Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Air today announced expanded participation in SMUD’s Go Electric Program 2025, helping Sacramento homeowners upgrade from gas to high-efficiency heat pump water heaters (HPWHs) with zero- or low-cost installations through qualified rebates.

The SMUD Go Electric Program offers rebates of up to $3,000 per installation for households replacing older gas units with ENERGY STAR®-certified heat pump water heaters. Super Brothers — a licensed contractor serving the entire Sacramento region — has completed hundreds of electrification upgrades under SMUD, TECH Clean California, and other state energy initiatives.

As part of this expansion, Super Brothers has added new installation teams in Elk Grove, Folsom, Roseville, and Rancho Cordova, offering free in-home assessments and guidance on stacking SMUD, TECH Clean CA, and federal Inflation Reduction Act incentives. Homeowners can also bundle ductless mini-split heat pumps, whole-house fans, or smart electrical panels for comprehensive energy upgrades.

With energy costs rising and Sacramento’s climate goals accelerating, heat pump water heaters are rapidly becoming the preferred option for both residential and commercial properties. The units use electricity to transfer heat instead of generating it from gas combustion, achieving up to 4× greater efficiency and significantly lowering carbon emissions across the region.

Visit https://www.superbrothers.com/cities/sacramento/ or schedule a free energy consultation at https://superbrothers.com.

About Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Air – Sacramento.

Super Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Air is a licensed California contractor (C-10, C-20, C-36) providing expert plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and home energy services across the greater Sacramento region — including Citrus Heights, Roseville, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, and Rocklin.

The company specializes in heat pump water heaters, HVAC installation, electrification retrofits, repipe projects, and smart home solutions.

Located at 1610 R St Suite 300, Sacramento, CA 95811, phone (916) 866-8770, Super Brothers is committed to building a cleaner, more efficient California through quality craftsmanship and community partnerships.

