Super Brothers Urges Bay Area Homeowners to Secure Heat Pump Rebates and Tax Credits Before Funding Runs Out

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air technicians arrive on-site in the Bay Area to perform heat pump and electrification upgrades for local homeowners. Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air installed a dual heat pump water heater system for a Bay Area home, helping residents maximize rebate and tax credit savings.

Bay Area homeowners can secure up to $12,500 in HEEHRA rebates and 25C tax credits but funding is running out. Super Brothers helps residents reserve funds now.

Homeowners should secure their HEEHRA rebate approval before funds tighten — our team manages the entire process from verification to installation.” — Dimitar Dechev, Owner, Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air is alerting Bay Area homeowners that HEEHRA rebates and the federal 25C heat pump tax credit are facing funding pressure, making this winter the final window to capture thousands in savings before allocations diminish.

With HEEHRA income verification now open for single-family homes, qualifying households can secure up to $12,500 in combined incentives for heat pump HVAC and heat pump water heater upgrades. Low-income residents may receive up to $8,000 in HEEHRA rebates, while moderate-income households may qualify for $4,000, stackable with the federal 25C tax credit (up to $2,000) and local Bay Area incentives of up to $2,500. However, both programs are experiencing rapid demand and limited availability.

“If homeowners wait, they risk losing both HEEHRA rebates and the federal tax credit,” said Dimitar Dechev, Owner of Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air. “Our team is trained, certified, and ready to guide homeowners through every step. No installation begins until the rebate reservation is approved — we handle verification, documentation, and installation from start to finish.”

Key Deadlines

December 31, 2025 — Final day to install and invoice to qualify for the federal 25C heat pump tax credit, which is expected to tighten further.

February 28, 2026 — Deadline for HEEHRA installation, invoicing, and rebate submission, with funding allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Super Brothers’ HEEHRA-trained and TECH Clean California–certified technicians manage the entire rebate pathway — income verification, rebate reservation, electrification design, installation, documentation, and compliance — ensuring maximum savings for homeowners.

Bay Area residents are encouraged to begin income verification immediately through the official HEEHRA portal, as high-demand regions like Santa Clara and San Mateo counties may close early once allocations are met.

About Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air – San Jose

Super Brothers Plumbing Heating and Air - San Jose is a licensed California contractor (C-10, C-20, C-36) providing expert plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and home electrification services throughout the Bay Area — including San Jose, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Mountain View, Redwood City, and Palo Alto.

The company specializes in heat pump HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, home electrification, and rebate-optimized energy upgrades.

Located at 915 Coleman Ave, San Jose, CA 95110, phone (408) 351-1994, Super Brothers is committed to helping homeowners transition to clean, efficient, all-electric home systems.

