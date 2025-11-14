Louisiana Country Artist Noah James Debuts Nostalgic New Single '73 Fair' — Out November 14

73 Fair Cover Image

Rising 18-year-old singer-songwriter blends heart, grit, and Louisiana storytelling on his latest track capturing first love under carnival lights.

‘73 Fair’ is about that first spark you never forget — the kind of summer night that stays with you no matter how much life changes.” — Noah James

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country artist Noah James is quickly proving he’s one of the most exciting new voices to emerge from Louisiana. Rooted in his Baton Rouge upbringing, Noah’s blend of heart, grit, and storytelling that has drawn comparisons to Zach Bryan and Wyatt Flores, while his authenticity continues to win fans across Nashville and beyond.At just 18, Noah has already built a devoted fanbase, with over 50 million TikTok views and 300,000 followers. Now signed to Santa Anna / Sony Music, he’s gearing up to release his highly anticipated new single “ 73 Fair ,” arriving November 14 on all major streaming platforms.A Story of First Love and Louisiana Nights - “73 Fair” paints the picture of young love under glowing carnival lights — a humid Louisiana night where a hazel-eyed spark becomes a lifelong memory. With its infectious energy, nostalgic imagery, and sing-along chorus, the track captures Noah’s signature ability to blend small-town storytelling with universal emotion.A Rising Star with an Authentic Voice - From his viral social presence to his grounded songwriting, Noah James continues to redefine what country’s next generation looks and sounds like. “73 Fair” sets the stage for an exciting 2026 for Noah — a year that promises to showcase the depth, honesty, and charm of an artist on the rise.PRESS CONTACT:

