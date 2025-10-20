Jesus Chrysler Supercar Ignite the Next Chapter of Their Revival with 'Horseshoes & Hand Grenades'

Jesus Chrysler Supercar - Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Arizona ALT Rock Royalty Jesus Chrysler Supercar Return After Two Decades

Arizona rock veterans Jesus Chrysler Supercar continue their celebrated comeback with the explosive new single “Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.”

We wanted to tap into that restless outlaw spirit—the kind that feels half folklore and half fury. Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ is pure JCS: heavy, cinematic, and dangerous.” — Mitch Steele

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary Arizona rockers Jesus Chrysler Supercar ignite the next chapter of their revival with the release of “ Horseshoes & Hand Grenades .” Storming back from a 25-year hiatus, the band has reignited its signature fire—delivering a raw, cinematic rock anthem that channels the grit, swagger, and storytelling power that first made them icons of the Southwest alternative scene.Since reemerging in 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar have racked up nearly 2 million streams, reintroducing their powerhouse sound to both longtime fans and a new generation of rock listeners. Their recent singles “ Two Sticks (Dynamite) ” and “Get Out Of Dodge” built serious momentum—and “Horseshoes & Hand Grenades” continues that streak, inspired by the legend of Floyd, a drifter from Saginaw with a three-legged hound and a trail of chaos behind him.Fueled by jagged riffs, thunderous rhythm, and a chorus that hits like a sucker punch, the track captures the band’s trademark fusion of story-driven lyrics and unapologetic rock energy.“We wanted to tap into that restless outlaw spirit—the kind that feels half folklore and half fury,” says frontman Mitch Steele. “‘Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ is pure JCS: heavy, cinematic, and dangerous.”With this release, Jesus Chrysler Supercar reaffirm their place as one of Arizona’s most unforgettable exports—loud, fearless, and built to last.ABOUT JESUS CHRYSLER SUPERCAROne of Arizona's most celebrated bands of the 1990s, Jesus Chrysler Supercar dominated the Phoenix alternative-rock scene for nearly a decade. During their meteoric rise, the Mesa-based legends shared stages with some of the era's biggest acts, including Deftones, Clutch, Korn, Radiohead, No Doubt, Suicidal Tendencies, and Stone Temple Pilots.Known for their explosive live shows and uncompromising sound, the band left an indelible mark on the Southwest music landscape—a legacy that continues to resonate.In 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar celebrated their 30th anniversary by bringing their three classic albums—Supercar, Latterday Speedway, and Land Speed—to streaming platforms for the first time, alongside the release of their first new music in over two decades: “Two Sticks (Dynamite)” and “Sludge / Deep Hole.”Now, in 2025, the band is gearing up for their most exciting chapter yet, with a brand-new EP in the works—their first full collection of new material in 25 years.For more information, visit www.jcsupercar.com or follow @JCSupercar on social media.

