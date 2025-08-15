18-YEAR-OLD COUNTRY BREAKOUT NOAH JAMES SIGNS WITH SANTA ANNA/SONY, WITH DEBUT EP THE TRACKS OUT AUGUST 15, 2025

Noah James' Debut EP, The Tracks Noah James & Anna Rae

Featuring new single “Howl At The Moon”—a captivating duet with acclaimed newcomer Anna Rae.

‘Howl At The Moon’ is about the kind of love that lingers when someone’s gone.” — Noah James

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baton Rouge-based country singer-songwriter Noah James , just 18 years old, has officially signed with Santa Anna/Sony Music and is gearing up for a breakthrough year. His debut EP, The Tracks , will be released on August 15, 2025, featuring the soaring new single “ Howl At The Moon ”—a captivating duet with acclaimed newcomer Anna Rae.“Howl At The Moon” blends Noah’s raw, heartfelt storytelling with Anna Rae’s hauntingly beautiful vocals, resulting in a cinematic duet that feels both intimate and expansive.“‘Howl At The Moon’ is about the kind of love that lingers when someone’s gone,” Noah explains. “It captures the loneliness of life on the road and the ache of missing someone so deeply it feels like your heart is howling for them.”With over 50 million views and nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, Noah James has quickly become one of country music’s most promising rising stars. Known for his unfiltered connection with fans and a songwriting style compared to Zach Bryan and Wyatt Flores, Noah’s debut EP will mark his first release under his new label home at Santa Anna/Sony—cementing his arrival on the national stage.“Howl At The Moon” (feat. Anna Rae) and the full EP The Tracks will be available everywhere August 15, 2025 via Santa Anna/Sony Music.About Noah JamesAt just 18 years old, Baton Rouge-based country singer-songwriter Noah James is emerging as one of the genre’s most compelling new voices. Known for blending raw emotion, vivid storytelling, and a sound deeply rooted in his Louisiana upbringing, Noah has already connected with a rapidly growing audience, amassing over 50 million TikTok views and nearly 300,000 followers. His debut singles “Set Free,” “Love Run Cold,” and “Same Old Things” earned praise for their authenticity and heartfelt lyricism, drawing comparisons to modern country storytellers like Zach Bryan and Wyatt Flores. With his signing to Santa Anna/Sony Music, Noah is poised to take his music to an even wider audience, solidifying his place as one of country music’s most sincere and promising young stars.Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@noah._.jamez Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noahjamezmusic/ About Anna RaeThough she’s just 18, Anna Rae is poised to seize her moment— and she’s come prepared with an enviable combination of songwriting skills, a voice that soars, and a heart that’s fearlessly wide open. At the age of 12, Anna landed the role of young Elsa in the Broadway hit Frozen, which was eventually shut down due to the COVID pandemic. The unexpected turn of events was a catalyst for a seismic shift from Broadway star to singer-songwriter. Like so many other aspiring artists, she turned to TikTok and began posting in 2023 to a growing audience. Songwriting soon became a new obsession and she began to set her sights on a career in Nashville. Anna Rae currently splits her time between her hometown of Charlotte, NC, and Nashville, where she fills her calendar with writing and recording sessions while working on her forthcoming debut project.Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annaraemusic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annaraemusic/

