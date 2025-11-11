Breakthrough Leaders Unite in New Amazon-Bestseller that Showcases Real Strategies to Accelerate Impact & Influence

As part of Amazon’s Best-Selling The Drive to Success Vol. 3, Bob Chitrathorn shares how faith, education, and service drive true wealth and leadership.

My purpose is to educate and guide people so that they can make informed decisions, protect their families, and enjoy life without financial fear.” — Bob Chitrathorn

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Chitrathorn Featured in Amazon Best-Selling Business Anthology The Drive to Success Vol. 3New release highlights purpose-driven leadership and financial empowerment in a shifting economic landscapeFinancial strategist and four-time Amazon best-selling author Bob Chitrathorn is among a select group of industry leaders featured in The Drive to Success Vol. 3, the latest installment of the acclaimed business anthology series curated by Rey Perez and Dan Clark.The book, which quickly reached Amazon Best-Seller status in multiple categories—including Business Etiquette, Free Enterprise, and Business Ethics—spotlights changemakers who are redefining success through service, purpose, and leadership rooted in integrity.Chitrathorn, CFO of Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn and a member of the Forbes Finance Council, shares his unique approach to financial education—emphasizing clarity, confidence, and generational impact.“When people understand their finances, they stop living in fear and start living with confidence,” said Chitrathorn. “That shift affects everything—from personal relationships to long-term legacy.”His chapter in The Drive to Success Vol. 3 outlines a mission built on faith, education, and empowerment, showing how financial literacy can become a vehicle for long-term security and peace of mind.The anthology also features renowned speaker and performance coach Dan Clark, whose insights into leadership and influence have inspired thousands worldwide. Alongside branding expert Rey Perez, the book brings together entrepreneurs and professionals committed to aligning purpose with profit.“This isn’t just another business book,” said Clark. “It’s a roadmap for leading with values in a world that’s hungry for authenticity.”Other contributors include Alfonzo Alexander, Sorina Tanase, Hal Stinespring, Kim Egger, and Phil Caylor—each offering a unique lens on resilience and impact.The Drive to Success Vol. 3 is now available on Amazon and continues to gain traction among business readers and aspiring leaders across industries.About Bob ChitrathornBob Chitrathorn is CFO and founder of Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn. A four-time Amazon Best-Selling Author and member of the Forbes Finance Council, he is known for helping individuals and business owners build financial confidence through strategic planning, education, and legacy-focused leadership.

