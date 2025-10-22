Tow Mater, Trunk-or-Treat, and Classics Galore: Moreno Valley Charity Car Show Returns October 25th

Family fun, vintage vehicles, raffles, and a Tow Mater surprise await at the Elks Lodge Charity Car Show in Moreno Valley this Halloween weekend.

MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🎃 Engines, Elks, and Excitement: Charity Car & Truck Show Rolls into Moreno Valley October 25th!Family fun, community pride, and a special surprise from Tow Mater highlight this year’s trunk-or-treat charity spectacularGet ready, car lovers, families, and Halloween enthusiasts — the Moreno Valley Elks Lodge #2697 is revving up for one of the most exciting community events of the season! The Moreno Valley Elks Charity Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show will take place Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canyon Springs Plaza, 12125 Day St., Suite V205, Moreno Valley, CA 92557.Vehicles from 1989 and older will be showcased, this all-ages event promises something for everyone — from gleaming classics and vintage bikes to food, drinks, games, and laughter. Whether you’re a gearhead, a foodie, or simply looking for wholesome Halloween-themed fun, this is the event Moreno Valley has been waiting for.🚗 Charity, Cars, and CommunityAt its heart, the Moreno Valley Elks Charity Car & Truck Show is about giving back to the community. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting local veterans, youth programs, and families in need — causes that the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has championed for decades.“Every honk, every handshake, and every smile helps make a difference,”says LaDonna, event organizer for the Moreno Valley Elks Lodge.“This isn’t just about cars — it’s about community. It’s about people coming together to support each other while having fun.”🏆 Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, and Bicycles — Oh My!From pristine hot rods to rumbling pickups, restored classics to rare motorcycles, the show will feature a wide range of vehicles 1989 or older. Enthusiasts from across Riverside County and beyond are already polishing chrome and tuning engines for a chance to take home “Best in Show” and “Best in Class” honors.For younger participants (and the young at heart), the event will also include a bicycle showcase — proving that two wheels can shine just as bright as four.🎃 Halloween Fun for the Whole FamilySince the show takes place just days before Halloween, the Elks Lodge is adding a playful twist with a Trunk or Treat Fun Zone that’s sure to delight kids and parents alike.Decorated trunks and candy stations will transform classic cars into spooky, candy-filled spectacles.A Kids’ Zone will feature bouncers, face painting, and a photo booth for capturing those priceless fall memories.Raffles every 30 minutes will give guests a shot at winning exciting prizes throughout the day.Patrons can refuel at the Food Court or unwind in the Beer Garden, while enjoying live DJ music, local vendors, and award presentations.“We wanted to make sure it’s more than just a car show,” LaDonna adds.“It’s a family event, a safe and fun space where everyone can come out, enjoy the fall weather, and celebrate community.”🔑 A Special Appearance: Tow Mater Takes Center Stage!One of the biggest highlights of this year’s event will be the appearance of none other than Tow Mater — the lovable, rusty tow truck from Disney-Pixar’s Cars!This fan-favorite attraction is being brought to the event by Don’s Lock & Key and Bob Chitrathorn of Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn — a dynamic community partnership that combines heart, humor, and horsepower.“Tow Mater represents everything this event is about — fun, family, and friendship,”says Bob Chitrathorn, Vice President & CFO of Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn.“When Don’s Lock & Key invited me to team up, it was an easy ‘yes.’ This is our way of giving back to the community that supports us — and putting smiles on a lot of kids’ faces.” “Tow Mater is just one of a few cars that we will be sharing with the community over time”Don’s Lock & Key, a trusted Riverside County locksmith known for decades of service and community involvement ( www.donslockandkeyinc.com ), partnered with Bob to make this Tow Mater moment possible. Together, they’ll be showcasing Tow Mater up close — complete with photo opportunities and a few surprise interactions you won’t want to miss.“Bob and I both believe in local roots and community spirit,”says a representative from Don’s Lock & Key.“When you see kids light up next to Tow Mater, you realize why we do this. It’s about giving them a memory they’ll never forget.”💰 Raffles, Vendors, and Prizes Every 30 MinutesTo keep the excitement rolling, there will be raffles held every 30 minutes throughout the day — with prizes donated by local businesses, vendors, and sponsors. Prizes include everything from gift cards and restaurant vouchers to auto-care packages and custom merchandise.A curated lineup of local vendors will also be on site, offering crafts, accessories, car-care items, community resources, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop small, support local entrepreneurs, and discover new favorites while you enjoy the show.🍔 Food, Beer Garden, and Good TimesNo great car show is complete without great food — and this one delivers. Guests can grab delicious eats from a range of local food trucks and vendors offering:Grilled favorites.Hot dogs, street tacos, and festival snacksSweet treats for kidsCold beer and refreshing beverages in the Beer Garden, reserved for guests 21 and olderWith DJ music and community camaraderie filling the air, the atmosphere will be part classic car cruise-in, part fall festival, and 100 percent family fun.🏁 Awards and RecognitionAt the close of the event, awards will be presented for “Best in Class” across multiple categories, culminating in the prestigious “Best in Show.”Judging will be based on craftsmanship, originality, presentation, and overall wow-factor. Participants are encouraged to register early to secure a display spot, as space is limited and demand is high.“This event draws some of the best restorations and most passionate collectors in the area,” LaDonna notes.“But more than award, it’s about connection — about honoring the time and love people put into these vehicles.”❤️ A Tradition of Giving BackThe Moreno Valley Elks Lodge #2697 has long been a pillar of service, fellowship, and generosity in the Inland Empire. Through scholarships, veterans’ support, and youth programs, the Elks continue to make an impact year after year.A portion of the funds raised from this event will go directly to local initiatives that provide veteran support, youth scholarships, and aid for families facing hardship. Every raffle ticket, vendor fee, and sponsorship dollar helps strengthen the Moreno Valley community.“Events like these remind us what community looks like,”Bob Chitrathorn adds.“It’s neighbors helping neighbors, small businesses lifting each other up, and kids seeing what happens when people come together for a cause.”📣 Event Details at a GlanceEvent: Elks Charity Car & Truck ShowDate: Saturday, October 25, 2025Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Location: Canyon Springs Plaza, 12125 Day St., Suite V205, Moreno Valley, CA 92557Admission: Free for spectators; small registration fee for vehicle entrantsEligible Vehicles: Cars, trucks, and motorcycles 1989 or older and exotics; bicycles welcomeFamily Activities: Trunk or Treat Zone, Kids’ Bouncer, Face Painting, Photo BoothFood & Drinks: Local vendors + Beer GardenRaffles: Every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Awards: Best in Show + (10) Best in ClassSpecial Guest: Tow Mater, presented by Don’s Lock & Key & Bob Chitrathorn of Wealth Planning by Bob ChitrathornContact for Information:LaDonna – (951) 368-8653 | mvelks2697@yahoo.comWebsite Links:🌟 Community Partners & SponsorsA huge thank-you to all participating local businesses, vendors, and sponsors who make this event possible. Special appreciation goes to Don’s Lock & Key and Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn for their generosity, spirit, and creative contribution in bringing Tow Mater to life for families in Moreno Valley.Local businesses that wish to sponsor a raffle prize, or provide event support are encouraged to contact LaDonna directly. Sponsorship packages are available for all levels of participation, and every contribution helps fund vital community programs.🌈 A Message from the Elks: “People Helping People”The Elks’ motto, “Elks Care — Elks Share,” has never been more relevant. In a time when communities crave connection, this car show offers an opportunity to celebrate unity, generosity, and creativity.Families can stroll through rows of polished chrome, swap stories with car owners, grab a burger, watch their kids play in the Fun Zone, and maybe win a raffle prize or two — all while supporting local charities that make a real difference.“It’s not about how fancy your car is,” says LaDonna.“It’s about showing up, being part of something bigger, and reminding each other what community feels like.”🧡 About Bob and DonAbout Don’s Lock & KeyFounded in Riverside County, Don’s Lock & Key has been serving Southern California with trusted locksmith services for over 40 years. Specializing in residential, commercial, and automotive security, the company is known for its dedication to professionalism, integrity, and community support. Learn more at www.donslockandkeyinc.com About Wealth Planning by Bob ChitrathornBob Chitrathorn, Vice President & CFO of Simplified Wealth Management and founder of Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn, is a Riverside-based financial advisor recognized for his commitment to personalized, holistic financial planning. A proud member of the Forbes Finance Council, Bob is passionate about giving back to his community and using his platform to support charitable and educational causes. Learn more at www.planwithbob.com 🎉 Join Us!Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 25, 2025 — and bring your friends, family, and cameras! Whether you come for the cars, the candy, or Tow Mater, you’ll leave with something even better: memories, community pride, and the feeling that you were part of something truly special.For interviews, media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:LaDonna at (951) 368-8653 or mvelks2697@yahoo.com

