RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Alice Saloon , a downtown Riverside landmark located at 3616 University Ave, has partnered with Advisor Bob Chitrathorn to host a benefit fundraiser for Sarah Munsey Silva, the talented bassist of the beloved local band Johnny and the Ravens.The event, set for Saturday, September 13th from 12 PM to 6 PM, will bring the community together in support of Sarah, who is courageously fighting Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome (SMAS) and Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS).SMAS is a rare, life-threatening digestive condition where the small intestine is compressed between two arteries, severely limiting the ability to absorb nutrients.MALS occurs when the median arcuate ligament presses against the celiac artery, restricting blood flow to vital organs and causing chronic, debilitating pain.These dual diagnoses have left Sarah facing overwhelming medical bills and the urgent need for surgery. To help her on this journey, Lake Alice and Bob Chitrathorn are rallying to raise $50,000.Event DetailsWhen: Saturday, September 13th | 12 PM – 6 PMWhere: Lake Alice Saloon, 3616 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501Entertainment: Live music starting at 1 PM, featuring On The Latin, Blue Haze Trio, and the IE All StarsAll Ages Welcome during event hoursRaffles: Drawings and giveaways throughout the day — attendance not required to win100% of all raffle proceeds and the cover charge will go directly to Sarah and her family to cover urgent medical bills and surgery costs.For those unable to attend, donations can be made through Sarah’s GoFundMe page:“This is more than a fundraiser — it’s a show of love and solidarity,” said Bob Chitrathorn, CFO and Vice President of Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn. “Sarah has shared her talents and brought so much joy to the community through her music. Now, it’s our turn to stand by her.”Amanda Hughey added, “People like Sarah Silva are the salt of the Earth. Raising money for an operation to save her life has been both my honor and Lake Alice’s honor. We have a village of friends, and I’ve been reminded just how wonderful people truly are.”Every raffle ticket, every cover charge, and every donation brings Sarah one step closer to the lifesaving surgery she urgently needs.About Lake Alice SaloonLake Alice Saloon is a historic Riverside establishment known for great food, live music, and community events. With a long tradition of supporting local causes, Lake Alice continues to be a gathering place where the Inland Empire comes together.For more information about the event, call Lake Alice Saloon at (951) 686-7343.

