CME Corp Recognizes Key Operations Leaders with Role Advancements to Vice President

Kelli Bugbee, Dan Chevrette, and Wade Oliveira

Wade, Dan, and Kelli have consistently demonstrated excellence, vision, and impact in their respective areas.” — Eric Robinson, Executive Vice President, Operations

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp., the largest equipment-only distributor of healthcare and life sciences equipment in the U.S., announces the role advancements of Kelli Bugbee, Daniel Chevrette, and Wade Oliveira to Vice Presidents of Administrative Operations, Service Solutions, and Distribution Operations respectively.As CME has grown through strategic acquisitions and nationwide expansion, Kelli, Daniel, and Wade have taken on broader leadership responsibilities and are being recognized for their expanded roles. Recognizing proven personnel further strengthens CME’s leadership and reinforces the company’s commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and delivery of exceptional customer experiences at every stage of the equipment acquisition process.Eric Robinson, Executive Vice President of Operations says of these advancements “Wade, Dan, and Kelli have consistently demonstrated excellence, vision, and impact in their respective areas. These changes better reflect the strategic responsibilities they already carry and the significant contributions they make to CME’s continued success.”Kelli Bugbee, CME’s Vice President of Administrative Operations: Since joining CME, Kelli has led key initiatives to improve operational efficiency, streamline processes, and strengthen administrative functions. She has also successfully managed major organizational projects and provided leadership to a large, cross-functional team.Daniel Chevrette, Vice President of Service Solutions: Dan has driven the growth of CME’s nationwide delivery and biomedical operations. He is integral to the strategic planning and performance of CME’s direct-to-site delivery and biomedical services. Under his leadership these services continually deliver customer experiences that are unmatched in the industry.Wade Oliveira, Vice President of Distribution Operations: Wade has delivered comprehensive leadership across CME’s nationwide operations, overseeing logistics, distribution, and facility management. He is also a key driver of advancing warehousing strategy, expansion, and inventory control initiatives.“These role advancements reflect the depth of talent within our organization,” said KC Meleski, President of CME. “Kelli, Daniel, and Wade have each played pivotal roles in supporting our growth and ensuring our customers receive the highest level of service. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our reach and capabilities across the country.”Kelli, Daniel, and Wade’s leadership will help CME remain well-positioned to continue to strengthen organizational alignment with the growth of the company. CME remains committed to helping ensure healthcare and life sciences organizations across the U.S. have access to the equipment and support they need to succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.