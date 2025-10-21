The Providence Journal Names CME Corp a RI Top Workplaces Winner For a 5th Consecutive Year

This recognition belongs to our employees. They make CME a place where people can do the best work of their careers, grow, and win together. Five years running tells me our culture isn’t a tagline.” — KC Meleski, President CME Corp.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp. has been awarded the Providence Journal Top Workplaces honor for a fifth consecutive year.CEO Normand Chevrette has also been recognized with a Top Workplace 2025 Leadership award. While honored to have been acknowledged, Norm is quick to point out that “it is because of CME Corp’s leadership teams and the employees who daily walk out our core values of Collaboration, Flexibility, and Respect that CME has earned the reputation of being a top workplace.”Echoing Norm’s sentiments, President, KC Meleski expressed, “This recognition belongs to our employees. They make CME a place where people can do the best work of their careers, grow, and win together. Five years running tells me our culture isn’t a tagline—it’s how we operate.”Awardees are selected based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey measures the employee experience through a host of questions including those related to employees feeling respected and supported, encouraged to grow, and confident in their roles.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they are allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That is paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”ABOUT CME CORPCME Corp is the nation's premier specialty distributor of healthcare and life sciences equipment. In addition to focused equipment expertise, we offer comprehensive services of project management, CAD design, warehousing, logistics, direct-to-site delivery, installation, and biomedical and technical services. Long-standing manufacturer relationships and a portfolio of over 2 million products sourced from more than 2,000 vendors, uniquely positions CME as a one-stop source of equipment specifically tailored to the needs of our customers. With 25 locations strategically positioned across the country, and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities, laboratories, pharmacies, and research centers nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment acquisition, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.ABOUT ENERGAGEMaking the world a better place to work together.TMEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

