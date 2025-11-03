CME Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Brian Wilson, CFO CME Corp.

CME Corp., the nation’s leading specialty distributor of healthcare and life sciences equipment, welcomes Brian Wilson as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Brian brings a proven record of driving growth through disciplined financial management and successful integrations.” — KC Meleski, President, CME Corp.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp, the nation's premier specialty distributor of healthcare and life sciences equipment is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Wilson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).With a career spanning more than 30 years, Brian brings extensive financial and operational leadership experience to CME. He has successfully guided transportation, logistics, and distribution organizations through periods of significant growth and transformation that include complex mergers, acquisitions, and strategic business realignments. His record of driving profitability, efficiency, and shareholder value makes him a valued addition to CME’s executive leadership team.“Brian brings a proven record of driving growth through disciplined financial management and successful integrations,” said KC Meleski, President, CME Corp. “His experience across global distribution organizations will help CME continue to scale efficiently and position us for our next phase of expansion.”Prior to joining CME, Wilson held senior financial leadership positions in both public and private companies. In these roles he was instrumental in optimizing performance and guiding long-term strategy. He holds a CFA charter, an MBA from the University of Miami, and a BS in Finance from Southern Illinois University.“I’m thrilled to join CME at this time in their journey,” said Wilson. “The company’s commitment to operational excellence and customer service mirrors my personal values and I look forward to helping CME bring their visions for the future to fruition.”About CME CorpCME Corp is the nation's premier specialty distributor of healthcare and life sciences equipment. In addition to focused equipment expertise, we offer comprehensive services of project management, CAD based design and layout, warehousing, logistics, direct-to-site delivery, installation, and biomedical and technical services. Long-standing manufacturer relationships and a portfolio of over 2 million products sourced from more than 2,000 vendors, uniquely positions CME as a one-stop source of equipment specifically tailored to the needs of our customers. With 25 locations strategically positioned across the country, and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities, laboratories, pharmacies, and research centers nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment acquisition, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.