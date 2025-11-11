Yapi-DoctorLogic Appoints Seema Chacko as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance leader with 20+ years scaling technology and operations to guide financial strategy for dental/medical practice automation/acquisition leader.

I look forward to partnering with DJ and the leadership team to drive sustainable growth, operational excellence, and continued value for dental and medical practices.” — Seema Chacko

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yapi DoctorLogic , a leader in patient engagement, new patient acquisition, and practice automation for dental and medical practices, today announced the appointment of Seema Chacko as Chief Financial Officer. Seema will lead all financial operations, strategic planning, and business operations as the company continues to expand its innovative platform following its recent combination with DoctorLogic.Seema brings more than two decades of progressive finance and operations leadership experience, with a proven track record in high-growth technology companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at CyberFortress, where she led business operations and strategic initiatives across all departments. Prior to that, she held the CFO position at Scaleworks, a leading B2B SaaS investment firm, where she oversaw financial operations across the funds and the portfolio companies."We're very excited to welcome Seema to the Yapi-DoctorLogic team and for the experience she brings in building exceptionally run businesses," said DJ Chhabra, President and CEO of Yapi-DoctorLogic. "Her extensive experience scaling finance operations at high-growth technology companies, combined with her strategic acumen and operational expertise, makes her the ideal leader to guide us to the next level of growth."Before her executive roles, Seema spent six years at Rackspace, where she advanced from Assistant Controller to Director of the Revenue Center of Excellence, demonstrating her ability to build and scale finance functions in fast-paced technology environments. She spent the early part of her career at Ernst & Young, transitioning to roles in accounting and finance within the non-profit, energy, and technology sectors."I'm excited to join Yapi at this pivotal time," said Seema. "The company's vision to streamline the entire patient journey—from acquisition to engagement—through innovative automation and communication tools presents tremendous opportunity. I look forward to partnering with DJ and the leadership team to drive sustainable growth, operational excellence, and continued value for dental and medical practices."Strengthening Leadership for Continued GrowthSeema's appointment comes as Yapi-DoctorLogic continues to enhance its comprehensive platform that helps dental practices:• Streamline Operations – Digital forms, online scheduling, automated reminders, and insurance verification reduce administrative burden • Enhance Patient Communication – Two-way texting, MMS messaging, and automated workflows improve patient engagement • Drive Practice Growth – Integrated marketing, SEO, and reputation management tools help practices attract and retain patients • Optimize Efficiency – Real-time intra-office messaging and automated patient recall keep schedules full and teams coordinatedWith Chacko's financial leadership, Yapi-DoctorLogic is well-positioned to accelerate product innovation, expand its market reach, and deliver even greater value to dental practices across the nation.About YapiYapi, an innovative automation and patient communication platform for dental practices, streamlines workflows with digital forms, online scheduling, automated reminders, two-way texting, and insurance verification—enhancing efficiency and the patient experience. Learn more at https://yapiapp.com/ About DoctorLogicDoctorLogic, a leading digital marketing platform for healthcare providers, specializes in website management, SEO, PPC advertising, and reputation management to help practices attract and retain patients. To learn more, visit https://doctorlogic.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.