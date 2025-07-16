Tulua Aesthetics Partners with DoctorLogic to Achieve 10X Online Visibility in Just 8 Months

Yapi & DoctorLogic

Tulua Aesthetics’ partnership with DoctorLogic drives dramatic SEO growth, doubling web traffic and tripling leads through strategic digital marketing.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tulua Aesthetics, a premier med spa located in Sugar Land, Texas, has announced a strategic partnership with Yapi/DoctorLogic, a leader in patient acquisition and website technology. This collaboration has propelled Tulua Aesthetics to remarkable online growth, including a 10-fold increase in Google Page 1 keyword rankings, a doubling of website traffic, and a tripling of lead volume within just eight months.Founded in 2023 by Shantel White, Tulua Aesthetics faced early challenges due to ineffective marketing strategies and underperforming websites. After transitioning to DoctorLogic, the med spa underwent a transformative digital overhaul. DoctorLogic provided a custom-built, SEO-optimized website, comprehensive content marketing, targeted paid advertising, and robust reputation management.“I am so glad I made the change to DoctorLogic,” said Shantel White, Founder of Tulua Aesthetics. “The entire process has been nothing short of amazing, and I’m excited to continue growing and scaling my business with their support. I cannot recommend DoctorLogic enough!”“It has been a joy to watch Tulua Aesthetics exceed their initial online marketing goals in such a short time,” said Stuart Lloyd, Strategy at Yapi/DoctorLogic. “We know we have created a powerful website marketing platform that can dramatically increase the visibility, ranking, and lead gen of any healthcare practice. However, when we get a customer like Tulua Aesthetics that fully embraces the leverage of our website platform, the results can be extraordinary.”For more information about Tulua Aesthetics, visit tuluahouston.com About Yapi and DoctorLogicYapi and DoctorLogic have joined forces to deliver an all-in-one platform for growth and patient experience in dental and healthcare practices. This all-in-one solution combines advanced patient engagement and patient acquisition technology, offering a comprehensive suite of features that includes website management, SEO, online scheduling, digital forms, two-way texting, reminders, and insurance verification. By combining patient acquisition and patient engagement into a single, streamlined solution, the company enables providers to attract new patients, expand their practices, improve operational efficiencies, and deliver exceptional patient care throughout the entire patient journey.To learn more, visit yapiapp.com and doctorlogic.com

