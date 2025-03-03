Yapi and DoctorLogic Combine Forces to Deliver Robust Patient Acquisition and Engagement Tools to the Marketplace

Yapi & DoctorLogic merge to streamline patient acquisition, engagement & practice automation—combining marketing, scheduling, digital forms & communication.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yapi, a leader in patient engagement, and DoctorLogic, a leader in patient acquisition and website technology, today announced the combination of the two businesses to deliver a more powerful platform to manage the patient journey from acquisition to ongoing engagement, as well as practice efficiency and optimization.With this combination, practices will be able to streamline operations using a single platform for website management, online presence, appointment scheduling, last-minute cancellations, automated forms management, texting, reminders, insurance verification, and patient dashboards. Furthermore, the combined companies will enhance integration capabilities across their product suites, optimizing workflows from the initial patient awareness to comprehensive management throughout their care journey. This integration is expected to significantly increase the volume of new patients, optimize patient experiences, and boost practice revenues.“We’re extremely excited about the combination of Yapi and DoctorLogic and what it’ll mean in terms of robust features, added service capabilities, and expansion of innovative solutions for our existing and new clients and the marketplace in general,” said DJ Chhabra, President and CEO of Yapi and of the combined companies. “DoctorLogic has had a history of providing exceptional technology and services to assist practices in managing their existing and new patient base. Those capabilities, combined with Yapi’s product solutions, allow us to deliver an exceptional breadth and depth of features to manage the entire patient acquisition to engagement journey. I’m excited to lead the combined business and to deliver on the plans and needs of our clients.”“For over a decade, DoctorLogic has been at the forefront of patient acquisition, and Yapi has been a leader in patient engagement,” said Stuart Lloyd, Co-founder and CEO of DoctorLogic. “With the advent of AI, our customers are asking for a software platform that can handle everything from the website to the waiting room. By combining these two amazing companies, we can now offer the most comprehensive patient experience platform that can manage the entire patient journey. I’m excited to continue with the combined businesses in the capacity of Head of Strategy.”Transforming the Patient Journey: From Acquisition to Engagement• Smarter Online Visibility & Reputation ManagementCustom websites, AI-driven SEO, and online reputation tools help practices attract high-value patients, improve search rankings, and maintain a strong online presence. Automated review generation helps practices collect and showcase patient feedback, building trust and credibility.• Seamless Patient Conversion & RetentionOptimized websites, digital marketing, and targeted advertising help drive qualified leads, while online scheduling enables those new patients to book instantly, with appointments written directly into the practice management system. For retention, automated patient recall allows self-booking for returning visits, ensuring practices stay engaged with their patients while keeping their schedules full.• Intelligent Digital Forms & Paperless WorkflowAutomated digital forms eliminate paperwork and streamline check-in. The system automatically reads procedure codes to send the appropriate consent and intake forms, calculates when patients are due for updates, and delivers the correct forms at the right time. Once signed, forms are automatically imported into the practice management system, reducing manual entry and administrative workload. Patients can also choose to complete forms in English or Spanish for a more accessible experience.• Automated & Real-Time Patient CommunicationTwo-way texting, MMS messaging, and appointment reminders simplify patient engagement. Patients receive automated text and email reminders, confirmations, and access to real-time online scheduling, reducing no-shows and improving office efficiency.• Streamlined Intra-Office CommunicationReal-time intra-office messaging improves team coordination, reducing bottlenecks and enhancing workflow efficiency. Staff members can quickly communicate about patient arrivals, treatment updates, and urgent requests without disrupting care, keeping the office running smoothly.These advancements will extend the benefits of automation and digital engagement to a broader spectrum of healthcare providers, laying the groundwork for a future that is not only more connected but also smarter in managing practice growth and patient experiences.About YapiYapi, an innovative automation and patient communication platform for dental practices, streamlines workflows with digital forms, online scheduling, automated reminders, two-way texting, and insurance verification—enhancing efficiency and the patient experience.Learn more at www.yapiapp.com About DoctorLogicDoctorLogic, a leading digital marketing platform for healthcare providers, specializes in website management, SEO, PPC advertising, and reputation management to help practices attract and retain patients.To learn more, visit www.doctorlogic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.