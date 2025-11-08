KFSHRC Highlights Saudi Arabia’s Rising Role in Global Biotech at Milken Institute Future of Health Summit 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Washington this week, the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit brought together global leaders who are shaping the next era of medicine. Among them was King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, one of the Middle East’s most academic medical centers, whose participation signaled how far Saudi Arabia has come in building an advanced healthcare ecosystem, one grounded in science, innovation, and purpose.Representing the hospital’s research leadership, Prof. Jackie Ying, Chief Innovation and Research Officer, joined discussions that centered on the future of gene and cell therapies and the growing role of translational medicine in bridging laboratory science with patient care. Her presence reflected not only the hospital’s research ambitions but also its expanding collaboration with global centers that share a commitment to advancing biomedical innovation.In her statement, Prof. Ying described KFSHRC’s approach as “deeply collaborative and mission-driven,” emphasizing that the hospital’s research model is designed to turn discovery into treatment faster. “Global partnerships are essential to accelerate innovation that directly improves patient outcomes,” she said. “At KFSHRC, we are focused on translating breakthrough science into accessible care, supported by infrastructure that strengthens the Kingdom’s growing biomanufacturing and clinical-research capabilities.”A major part of that infrastructure is the National Biomanufacturing Facility, set to launch at the end of this year. The facility will be the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia to produce advanced gene and cell therapies on a national scale. It is expected to meet nearly ten percent of domestic demand while reducing treatment costs and building local capacity in precision medicine. For KFSHRC, it marks both a scientific and symbolic milestone—one that connects the hospital’s legacy of patient care with the country’s broader ambitions in biotechnology.The hospital’s participation in the Milken Summit offered more than a platform to share expertise; it underscored how a Saudi institution is emerging as a credible global contributor to science and healthcare innovation. Ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth worldwide among the world’s top academic medical centers, KFSHRC continues to represent a model of transformation that aligns medicine with discovery and brings Saudi research into the center of the world’s biomedical conversation.

