Innovative Tissue Analysis at KFSHRC Reduces Delays in Cancer Care

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre uses Large-Format Tissue Processing to accelerate the pathology review that follows cancer surgery, giving patients faster clarity on whether tumors have been fully removed.The technique allows the entire margin of excised tissue to be examined in a single consolidated step, enabling pathology teams to confirm surgical completeness earlier in the care pathway. This supports closer coordination between surgical and diagnostic teams and reduces the time before subsequent treatment decisions are made.Historically, pathology assessment relied on slicing specimens into multiple smaller sections, a process that required more time and often left patients waiting anxiously for confirmation that all cancerous tissue had been removed. Large-Format Tissue Processing addresses this gap by delivering a more comprehensive evaluation in less time.The method reflects the hospital’s commitment to improving patient experience through innovations that enhance accuracy and reduce uncertainty during critical stages of cancer care.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the top two hundred fifty academic medical centers for 2025. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025 and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.