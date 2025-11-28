KFSHRC Drives Global Shift Toward Fully Robotic Operations

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is pushing the boundaries of robotic surgery worldwide, propelled by breakthroughs such as Prof. Dieter Broering’s fully robotic liver transplant and Prof. Feras Khaliel’s fully robotic heart transplant, setting the stage for robotics to become the leading option for intricate procedures.These pioneering operations illustrate how robotics is reshaping the most complex surgical interventions into safer, less invasive procedures that enable faster recovery and better outcomes. Patients who once faced weeks of hospitalization after major transplants are now returning home in just days, with reduced complications and improved quality of life.The hospital’s expertise also extends beyond global milestones, with regional firsts such as the Middle East’s first robotic abdominal lymph node dissection and the first robot-assisted stereo-electroencephalography (SEEG) intracranial electrode implantation to localize seizure foci for epilepsy surgery. Together, these achievements reflect KFSHRC’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies that enhance surgical precision, reduce patient risk, and accelerate recovery times.KFSHRC is now moving to expand the use of robotic surgery across all operating rooms, aiming to make it the first choice for complex procedures in the future. This ambition is already visible: robotic kidney transplants at KFSHRC Riyadh increased by 75.2% in 2024, underscoring both the rising patient demand and the hospital’s growing capacity to deliver advanced robotic care.As an early adopter in embracing healthcare innovations, KFSHRC is not only delivering transformative care within the Kingdom but also contributing knowledge to the international medical community. By investing in robotics, training, and multidisciplinary collaboration, the institution is building capacity for the next generation of surgeons and reinforcing its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025 and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

