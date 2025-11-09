Miami’s New Tech Power Play: Five Founders Forge "Super-Collective" to Solve Problems in AI, Quantum, and Healthcare

A tight-knit group of tech experts, Veterans, and community leaders are pooling their expertise to translate deep tech into practical, real-world applications.

We're a true collective. I bring the AI, my partners bring the deep tech, the national-scale platforms, and the community-first mission. This is our unfair advantage. This is the new Miami.” — Micah Berkley (micahberkley.com)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new “super-collective” of five Miami entrepreneurs is changing the city's innovation playbook. This diverse, collaborative team— Micah Berkley , Kevin Robinson, Philip Lilavois, Samuel Jean, and Sacha Saint-Cyr—is moving beyond hype and building a high-impact ecosystem focused on solving complex, national-scale problems.While individually launching powerful ventures in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, health-tech, and national compliance, their true competitive advantage is their daily, hands-on collaboration. They are a multi-disciplinary force, translating deep tech for the industries and communities that need it most."This isn't about the next social media app; it's about building the infrastructure for the next decade," said Micah Berkley, an Ivy League-educated AI evangelist with a background at Google. "We're a team of translators. Whether it's demystifying AI for a small business owner, quantum physics for a bank, or complex compliance for a local clinic, our mission is to make elite technology accessible to everyone."The collective’s expertise covers the full stack of modern innovation:* Micah Berkley (The AI Translator): The "Urban AI Evangelist" and founder of AI Success Partners, Berkley translates his Google and Brown University experience into practical playbooks and platforms like clearpitch.ai. His 'Vibe Marketing' strategy is already helping small businesses achieve 6X revenue increases and 99% cost reductions.* Kevin Robinson (The Deep Tech Pioneer): A physicist and "Quantum Educator", Robinson is the CEO of Quantum Global Group. His entire focus is moving quantum computing from "curiosity to utility," building practical, hardware-ready solutions for enterprise problems in healthcare and finance.* Philip Lilavois (The Marketplace Architect): A U.S. Army veteran, Lilavois founded LiveScanLocal.com, a national marketplace aggregating the fragmented live scan fingerprinting industry. His platform is a direct assault on the friction that slows down hiring, licensing, and compliance for millions of Americans.* Samuel "Sam" Jean (The Mission-Driven Technologist): A Haitian-born "Big Tech" engineer who pivoted after a personal tragedy, Jean founded ProbityCare. His SaaS platform is a "turnkey solution" for behavioral health providers, solving the critical billing and operational friction that prevents clinics from focusing on patient outcomes.* Sacha "Shah" Saint-Cyr (The Community Bridge): A tech founder and prominent cultural entrepreneur, Saint-Cyr bridges two worlds. He is the founder of Metroprints.co, a mobile, tech-enabled live-scan service and the co-founder of The Haitian Community, a major cultural and media organization. He ensures the team's "boots-on-the-ground" execution is as strong as its high-level strategy.The group's synergy is its core strength. Berkley's AI Success Partners was a key technology partner for the launch of Lilavois's national marketplace. Lilavois (LiveScanLocal.com) and Saint-Cyr (Metroprints.co) are actively collaborating to build a more efficient national-to-local compliance ecosystem, linking the aggregator with the service provider. Meanwhile, the shared Haitian heritage and mission-driven focus of Jean and Saint-Cyr fuel their community-centric approach to problem-solving."We are not five separate startups in the same city; we are one multi-disciplinary team," said Philip Lilavois. "I can pick up the phone and get world-class advice on AI from Micah, on quantum from Kevin, or on community logistics from Sacha. We are each other’s first call. That’s our competitive advantage, and it's what makes the Miami tech scene a true ecosystem."This "Super-Collective" model—combining deep tech, practical application, and community-first values—represents a new, sustainable framework for innovation. As they scale their respective platforms, their collective goal is to establish Miami as the global hub for practical, inclusive technology.---ABOUT THE MIAMI TECH COLLECTIVEThe Miami Tech Collective is an informal group of five entrepreneurs united by a mission to solve real-world friction by building practical, high-impact technology. The members are Micah Berkley (AI Success Partners), Kevin Robinson (Quantum Global Group), Philip Lilavois (LiveScanLocal.com), Samuel Jean (ProbityCare), and Sacha Saint-Cyr (Metroprints.co, The Haitian Community).

