Micah Berkley Launches AI to Fix the 'Broken Pitch' That Kills Startups

The new platform, clearpitch.ai, helps founders and sales teams craft investor-ready narratives in minutes.

In my work with founders, I saw a tragic pattern: brilliant ideas were dying in the first meeting. It wasn't the product that was wrong, it was the pitch.” — Micah Berkley

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI serial entrepreneur and former Google solutions expert Micah Berkley today announced the launch of clearpitch.ai , an AI-powered platform designed to help founders, consultants, and sales teams craft clear, compelling, and investor-ready narratives in minutes. The platform moves beyond generic AI presentation tools by focusing specifically on the strategic messaging and narrative structure required to secure funding and accelerate sales cycles.The launch addresses a critical pain point in the venture and sales ecosystems: many innovative ideas fail not due to a lack of a viable product, but due to an inability to articulate a clear problem-solution story. Unlike design-focused AI tools, clearpitch.ai is engineered to be a strategic writing partner, transforming rough ideas into sharp, on-brand messaging."We see brilliant founders with world-changing ideas who fail to land a second meeting simply because their narrative is broken," said Micah Berkley, founder of clearpitch.ai. "They have the 'what,' but they can't explain the 'so what.' clearpitch.ai was built to be the strategic bridge. We use guided AI scaffolds to help entrepreneurs build and refine the core story that investors and customers actually need to hear, ensuring their message is as innovative as their product."The clearpitch.ai platform analyzes user prompts to instantly generate tailored content for specific audiences and channels. Key features include:◈ Strategic Narrative Generation: Instantly produces elevator pitches, 3-slide quick decks, and executive summaries focused on problem-solution-impact.◈ Audience-Specific Tailoring: Customizes content, including data-backed one-liners and value propositions, based on the target audience (e.g., VC, angel investor, sales prospect) and channel (e.g., email, LinkedIn).◈ Guided Scaffolds: Provides users with competitive insight prompts and narrative structures to build a logical and compelling case.◈ Tone and Style Control: Ensures all generated content is consistent with the user's brand voice.The platform is designed to produce a repeatable, on-brand pitch, enabling teams to land more meetings and accelerate their funding and sales timelines.About: Clearpitch.ai is an AI-powered platform focused on the strategic narrative and messaging of a business pitch. Unlike tools focused on presentation design, clearpitch.ai helps founders, consultants, and sales teams turn rough ideas into clear, investor-ready narratives in minutes. The platform provides guided prompts and competitive insight scaffolds to generate concise problem-solution stories, sharp value propositions, and data-backed one-liners, ultimately helping teams land meetings and accelerate growth. For more information, visit https://clearpitch.ai About Micah Berkley Micah Berkley is an AI solutions architect and serial entrepreneur with a background in developing AI applications at organizations like Google, BMW, and FashionNova. He is the founder of the Transform Project, a Black tech startup incubator, and AI Success Partners . As a prominent AI implementation specialist featured in The Miami Herald, his work focuses on leveraging AI to create new opportunities for business and community growth.

