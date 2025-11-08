Immobilaire.com Deploys AI and Blockchain to Secure U.S. Aerospace & Defense Supply Chain

James Wilson - CEO/Founder

New procurement platform, led by tech veteran James Wilson, offers immutable traceability and AI-driven sourcing for critical military and MRO components.

By leveraging AI to find the unfindable and blockchain to prove the unprovable, we are providing our military and aerospace partners with a supply chain they can finally trust.” — – James Wilson, President of Immobilaire.com

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immobilaire.com , a new technology-driven procurement firm, today announced the launch of its platform designed to solve critical supply chain and quality assurance challenges for the aerospace, defense (A&D), and government procurement industries. The company leverages artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to manage the entire procurement lifecycle, from sourcing and bidding to quality assurance and logistics.The U.S. defense supply chain has been identified by the GAO as a "high-risk area" plagued by inefficiencies, high costs, and a lack of transparency. For A&D operators, this results in costly aircraft downtime and persistent challenges in sourcing "long lead-time and obsolete component requirements". Immobilaire.com directly confronts these issues by specializing in hard-to-find military aircraft structural components, mil-standard hardware, and MRO parts.The financial stakes of these inefficiencies are staggering. "Aircraft on Ground" (AOG) events, often caused by a single missing part, cost the global airline industry an estimated $50 billion annually. Costs for a single grounded aircraft can range from $10,000 to $150,000 per hour. This crisis is compounded by component obsolescence; the U.S. DoD reports that over 60% of its critical electronic components are single-sourced, while lead times for some vital parts can exceed 900 days.The company's proprietary platform utilizes AI to "ensure accurate and efficient handling" of complex customer RFQs, scanning a global network to secure the best price and delivery for parts. More critically, it uses blockchain technology to provide an immutable, verifiable record of "traceability and airworthiness certifications". All parts are sourced from "AS-9120 and ISO-9001 Certified Manufacturers" and are physically inspected at the company's Fulfillment and QA center in Illinois before being shipped to the customer."In an industry where reliability is non-negotiable, the procurement process has remained dangerously analog and fragmented," said James Wilson, President of Immobilaire.com. "We built this company not just to sell parts, but to deliver certainty." The platform, designed by Wilson, brings on AI Solutions Architect and solution designer Micah Berkley , who contributed to the global solution's architecture and will engineer its AI-powered procurement systems. Mr. Wilson, a 20-year technology and business-development veteran, brings "deep expertise in artificial intelligence and blockchain" and a history of implementing "high-impact solutions in complex regulatory environments"."By leveraging AI to find the unfindable and blockchain to prove the unprovable," Wilson added, "we are providing our military and aerospace partners with a supply chain they can finally trust."Immobilaire.com’s model is built to serve both one-time buyers and "ongoing repeat clients," with systems in place to support long-term government and defense contracts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.