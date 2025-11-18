TernX Unveils the Essential Travel Kit

TernX launches the Essential Travel Kit: a smart, stylish travel diaper backpack and grab-and-go sling bag designed to simplify life for modern parents.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian innovation brand TernX, creator of the world’s first carry on luggage that transforms into a stroller, unveils the Essential Travel Kit , a new collection designed for modern parents who want to travel light, stay organised, and move freely.The launch follows a milestone period for the company. TernX was recently named the Rising Star at the Smart50 Awards and earned a place on the Australian Financial Review Fast Starter List 2025, recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Australia. To mark these achievements, the brand is celebrating with the release of new products that continue its mission to simplify family travel.The two piece Essential Travel Kit includes the TernX Travel Diaper Bag and the TernX Sling Bag , thoughtfully crafted to support parents through everyday adventures and long-haul journeys. Every detail was designed to help families feel prepared, calm, and confident wherever they go.“Parenthood shouldn’t slow you down, it should inspire smarter ways to move,” says Hoe Ping Lo, Co Founder of TernX. “Being acknowledged as the Smart50 Rising Star and earning a place on the AFR Fast Starter List is a proud moment for us. We wanted to celebrate by introducing products that meaningfully improve the way families travel.”The Essential Travel KitTernX Travel Diaper BagThe TernX Travel Diaper Bag redefines what a family bag can be. A wide clamshell opening provides clear visibility and intuitive organisation, while dedicated compartments keep nappies, clothes, tech, and essentials neatly separated. The waterproof bottle compartment prevents spills, a hidden pocket secures valuables, and ergonomic straps with a padded back panel ensure all day comfort. It is the ideal companion for parents who want a bag that works as hard as they do.TernX Sling BagCompact, stylish, and practical, the TernX Sling Bag is the ultimate grab and go bag for short trips and everyday outings. It can be worn crossbody or over the shoulder, and features a quick access wipes pocket for unpredictable moments. Lightweight and versatile, it keeps essentials within easy reach for families who move fast and travel light.Together, these two pieces form the Essential Travel Kit, a coordinated system that complements the brand’s globally recognised Carry On Luggage Stroller and expands the TernX ecosystem for family travel.Designed for Real LifeEvery feature in the Essential Travel Kit was shaped through hands on testing with parents. From pocket placement to strap comfort, TernX studied how families pack, carry, and move through their day. Soft touch fabrics, structured interiors, and balanced weight distribution make each journey smoother and more enjoyable.Inspired by the rhythm of family life, the Essential Travel Kit celebrates the moments that matter most, from daycare runs to weekend escapes and the everyday adventures in between.About TernXFounded by Australian parents Hoe Ping Lo and Tack Lee, TernX designs premium and functional travel solutions for families. Its pioneering Carry On Luggage Stroller was featured on Shark Tank Australia, named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions, recognised by Good Design Australia, awarded the Rising Star title at the Smart50 Awards, and included on the Australian Financial Review Fast Starter List 2025 as one of the fastest growing companies in the country.

