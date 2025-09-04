TernX Redefines Family Travel with European Launch at Kind + Jugend and IFA Berlin

TernX unveils its innovative travel stroller, the TernX Carry On, at two major European events, bridging the gap between baby gear and tech.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TernX, the award-winning Australian company dedicated to revolutionizing family travel, today announced its official entry into the European market with a strategic dual launch at Kind + Jugend and IFA Berlin. The company will showcase the TernX Carry On , the world's first internationally certified carry-on luggage-stroller hybrid, designed to make traveling with children seamless, safe, and stress-free.The TernX Travel Stroller is a direct response to the modern parent’s need for convenience and functionality. Named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022, the product eliminates the compromise between luggage and stroller by combining both into one sleek, airline-friendly design. It transforms in seconds, allowing families to glide through airports and crowded spaces, board flights with ease, and store their essentials without the need for additional bulky gear or the hassle of gate-checking.As the premier trade fair for the baby and toddler industry, Kind + Jugend provides the ideal platform for TernX to establish key partnerships with European retailers and distributors. The company will demonstrate how the TernX Carry On meets the growing demand for convenient and stress-free family travel. Its superior safety and innovative design offer a compelling solution for parents seeking to travel more lightly and comfortably with their children, presenting a significant opportunity for partners in the European market.The presence at IFA Berlin, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics shows, underscores the Carry On's status as a tech-forward lifestyle product. TernX’s participation aligns with IFA’s “Innovation For All” theme, showcasing how intelligent design and advanced materials, such as its aerospace aluminum frame and recycled German polycarbonate shell, can empower families and simplify daily life. This launch to both B2B and B2C audiences is a testament to the product’s broad appeal and TernX’s commitment to redefining family travel in the modern era.The TernX Carry On features 18L of internal storage, an adjustable and reclinable seat for child comfort, and a telescopic handle for easy maneuverability. Its compact, lightweight design means families can navigate public transit, pop it into a car trunk, and enjoy their adventures with unparalleled freedom.Quotes from TernX Founders"Innovation drives our passion at TernX, and the European market represents an incredible opportunity to bring our vision to more families," said Tack Lee, Co-Founder of TernX. "Launching at Kind + Jugend allows us to connect with the very best partners in the industry, and it is here that we will officially establish our presence and demonstrate our commitment to quality and design excellence.""Our mission is to help empower parents to continue traveling because having children shouldn't put a stop to your adventures," added Hoe Ping, Co-Founder of TernX. "Showcasing the Carry On at IFA Berlin positions it as more than just a stroller; it’s a smart travel solution that leverages technology and design to solve real-world problems. We are excited to introduce a product that aligns perfectly with the event’s 'Innovation For All' philosophy."About TernXTernX is an Australian company dedicated to crafting innovative travel solutions that simplify and enhance family adventures. With a focus on convenience, safety, and functionality, its products, including the multi-award-winning Carry On, are designed to make life easier for parents around the world. For more information, please visit https://ternx.com

