TernX Named Rising Star Finalist in the 2025 Smart50 Awards by SmartCompany

TernX Smart50

Recognition highlights TernX’s rapid growth and innovation among Australia’s top emerging businesses.

TernX was founded to simplify family travel and help people focus on what truly matters: creating moments together.” — Tack Lee

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TernX has been officially named a Rising Star Finalist in the 2025 Smart50 Awards , an annual program presented by SmartCompany that celebrates the fastest-growing and most dynamic businesses in Australia. This honour places TernX among a select group of companies recognised for their exceptional growth, innovation, and market impact.The Rising Star category highlights emerging businesses that have demonstrated outstanding early-stage momentum, positioning themselves as future leaders in their industry. TernX’s inclusion as a finalist underscores its impressive trajectory, driven by a commitment to innovation, strategic execution, and customer-centric solutions.“TernX was founded to simplify family travel and help people focus on what truly matters: creating moments together,” said Tack Lee, managing partner of TernX. “Being named a Rising Star Finalist by SmartCompany is a powerful validation of the work our team has poured into building something meaningful. It motivates us to push even further.”The Smart50 Awards are widely regarded as one of Australia’s most credible barometers of high-growth potential and entrepreneurial excellence. Finalists are selected based on revenue growth, innovation, and the ability to scale sustainably in competitive markets.TernX’s rapid ascent is driven by the invention of the world’s first carry-on luggage stroller, a breakthrough product that is redefining how families travel. Loved by parents for its convenience, versatility, and sleek design, the TernX travel stroller is gaining traction globally, making it a standout among a record number of applicants this year. Widely praised by traveling families and parenting communities, the TernX travel stroller is often ranked the best stroller for flying thanks to its compact, cabin-friendly design and effortless portability.About TernXTernX is an Australian travel gear company founded with a mission to design smarter, sustainable solutions that enhance everyday family adventures. Its flagship product is the TernX travel stroller, thoughtfully engineered to simplify travel and empower families to focus on what matters most. Recognised globally, the stroller was named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the Year and has earned multiple international awards for innovation and design. TernX continues to expand its global presence with a growing portfolio of travel-focused products.

