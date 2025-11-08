CBP Reopens Its Ranks: Retired Agents Can Return—With Full Pay and Purpose

WASHINGTON – The badge still fits. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is calling on its retired Border Patrol Agents and CBP Officers to suit up once again—offering a rare opportunity to return to duty, earn full pay, and keep your retirement benefits.

CBP has launched new reemployment initiatives that make it easier than ever for retired personnel to rejoin the mission under special term appointments. The agency says it’s not just about filling positions—it’s about bringing back experience, leadership, and legacy.

“These initiatives recognize the invaluable experience and dedication of our former personnel,” said Melvin Harris, acting Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources Management. “Their expertise is an asset to CBP, and we’re honored to welcome them back.”

Double the Pay, Same Mission.

Through a Dual Compensation Waiver, eligible retirees can receive their full annuity plus full salary—no reductions, no offsets. It’s a win-win: more financial security and a chance to once again protect the nation’s borders alongside today’s generation of agents and officers.

Short-Term Commitment. Long-Term Impact.

The openings are full-time, term appointments—typically one to four years—with the potential for extension based on mission needs. Retirees can step back into the field for high-impact assignments that leverage decades of experience.



Ready to Rejoin the Mission?

CBP is currently accepting applications for:

• Reemployed Border Patrol Agents (https://careers.cbp.gov/s/career-paths/usbp/bpa/reemployment-opportunity)

• Reemployed CBP Officers (https://careers.cbp.gov/s/career-paths/ofo/cbpo/reemployment-opportunity)

Eligible applicants must have been retired for at least one year by the announcement closing date.