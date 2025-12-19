CBP seizes more than $10.3 million in ‘cereal ingredients’ not made for breakfast

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers in Pharr, Texas intercepted more than $10.3 million in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a tractor trailer filled with cereal ingredients.

“Our frontline CBP officers shut down a significant meth smuggling attempt hidden within ingredients that shouldn’t grace anyone’s breakfast table,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “As this seizure perfectly illustrates, our officers continue to use their inspections skills and technological tools to prevent this poison from reaching American streets.”

Packages containing 1,156 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On Dec. 12, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of oat flakes attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and CBP canines. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 64 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,156.32 pounds (524.50 kg) concealed within the shipment of oat flakes. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $10,336,846.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and Instagram at @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.