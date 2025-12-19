CBP officers at South Texas Ports of Entry in FY 2025 amassed a 62 percent increase in hard narcotics seized over FY 2024

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at eight South Texas ports of entry seized a significant quantity of narcotics, unreported currency, and weapons during Fiscal Year 2025, distinguishing themselves with a 62 percent combined increase in hard narcotics seized. Fiscal Year 2025 began October 1, 2024, and ended Sept. 30, 2025.

“Our frontline CBP officers did a fantastic job in FY 2025, amassing an impressive 62 percent increase in hard narcotics seized compared to the previous fiscal year,” said Director, Field Operations Donald R. Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “These impressive totals tell the real story, the dedication of our officers to the border security mission, and their effective deployment of officer experience, technology, canines, and targeting to help keep our borders safe.”

Acting HSI Special Agent In Charge John Pasciuccio, U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Texas Nicholas Ganjei, U.S. Attorney, Western District of Texas Justin Simmons and Director, Field Operations Donald Kusser, Laredo Field Office gather in front of a display of seized contraband as part of a multi-agency press event to announce CBP Laredo Field Office Fiscal Year 2025 enforcement successes, interagency partnership and consequence delivery.

During FY 2025, CBP officers at the eight ports of entry extending from Brownsville to Del Rio that comprise the Laredo Field Office seized 71,733 pounds of narcotics that would have commanded a combined estimated street value of nearly $674 million. Specifically, they seized 3,453 pounds of marijuana, 12,397 pounds of cocaine, 54,994 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 236 pounds of heroin, 196 pounds of fentanyl, $5.4 million in unreported currency, 514 weapons, and 54,896 rounds of ammunition. The seized cocaine, heroin, meth and fentanyl combined represent a 62 percent overall hard narcotics increase compared to FY 2024.

CBP officers at Laredo Field Office ports of entry in FY 2025 also encountered more than 89,038 inadmissible persons, representing a significant decrease compared to the previous year, reflecting the elimination of CBP One and a robust immigration enforcement posture under the Trump Administration.

CBP agriculture specialists intercepted 88,060 items of quarantine animal and plant material, and 1,791 pests.

