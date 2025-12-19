Del Rio Sector presents new ‘Se Busca’ initiative targets

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol, and their Mexican law enforcement partners in the state of Coahuila announced new criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative during a press briefing at Amistad Dam, Dec. 16.

New Del Rio Sector "Se Busca" targets.

“Se Busca Información,” which means to look for in Spanish, is an initiative that encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about Mexican and American citizens who are dangerous, wanted criminals. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement. The public may convey their information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application or by calling 830-313-4557. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, and the calls go directly to the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector call center. Information is then shared with law enforcement on both sides of the border.

The 10 wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards. Members of the community may observe the images on billboards or bulletins posted along city streets or on flyers displayed in Mexico. In the United States, posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the Del Rio Sector.

The bilateral initiative between the United States and Mexico is in best interest of both countries to promote a safer and more secure shared border region. Engagement with community stakeholders and individuals on both sides of the border is vital to obtaining their help in finding these dangerous criminals.