AMMWEC Congratulates the People of Kazakhstan on Joining the Abraham Accords and Launching a New Era of Peace and Partnership with the United States

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMMWEC Congratulates the People of Kazakhstan on Joining the Abraham Accords and Launching a New Era of Peace and Partnership with the United StatesWashington, D.C. — The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) congratulates the people and government of Kazakhstan on their historic decision to join the Abraham Accords, marking a new era of peace, prosperity, and interfaith partnership across Central Asia and the broader Middle East.AMMWEC also commends the deepening of U.S.–Kazakhstan relations, highlighted by major new agreements announced during President Donald J. Trump’s meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on November 6, 2025. These new partnerships—spanning innovation, technology, transportation, and cultural cooperation—represent not only economic growth but also the strengthening of shared values of freedom, dignity, and coexistence.“As a Muslim American organization dedicated to building bridges among faiths and nations, we warmly welcome Kazakhstan’s courageous step toward peace through the Abraham Accords,” said Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC. “Kazakhstan’s leadership shows the Muslim world that reconciliation, economic cooperation, and interfaith understanding are the keys to a stronger, more peaceful future. The Abraham Accords are not just a regional vision—they are a global pathway to mutual respect and shared prosperity.”Wajid Ali Syed, who heads the Abraham Publishing and Research Center in Washington, D.C., praised Kazakhstan’s decision as a landmark in interfaith progress. “This is a welcome step that signals the expansion of the Abraham Accords into Central Asia,” he said. “These nations are among the few that have long respected and stood with the Jewish community. The Accords bring not only peace but prosperity for all—and we look forward to seeing others follow Kazakhstan’s example.”Soraya Deen, CEO of Muslim Women Speakers and a leading voice for Muslim-Jewish unity, also hailed the announcement. “This is a historic moment for peace and a victory for humanity,” she said. “Every new nation that joins the Abraham Accords strengthens the moral fabric of our world. It reminds us that dialogue, not division, is the way forward. Kazakhstan’s inclusion inspires Muslim nations everywhere to stand for peace, coexistence, and shared prosperity.”Since 2020, AMMWEC has been among the first Muslim organizations in the United States to endorse the Abraham Accords and actively promote people-to-people peace between Muslims, Jews, and Christians. The Council’s historic missions to Israel and interfaith leadership programs continue to advance dialogue, counter extremism, and demonstrate that true faith calls for peace, not division.Kazakhstan’s inclusion in the Abraham Accords represents a powerful model for Muslim-majority nations embracing tolerance, innovation, and cooperation with all peoples and faiths. AMMWEC remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering global interfaith understanding, empowering women as peacebuilders, and ensuring that the promise of the Abraham Accords continues to light the way toward a more peaceful world.For more information about AMMWEC, visit our website: www.ammwec.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.