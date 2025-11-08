ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Rapists and Violent Assailants

Despite the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history, ICE refuses to slow down

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These criminal illegal aliens have rap sheets including sexual abuse of a minor, rape and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Even while facing an 8000% increase in death threats against them, the brave men and women of ICE work tirelessly to get these worst of the worst offenders off our streets and out of country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday’s arrests include criminal illegal aliens convicted of some of the worst crimes imaginable, including sexual abuse of a minor. These heinous criminals have no business remaining in the country any longer, and we thank President Trump and Secretary Noem for unleashing ICE to protect American communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jose Rivera-Medrano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sexual abuse of a minor in Rockville, Maryland.

Milton Antunez-Bonilla, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sex assault against a child 15 years old in Nassau County, New York.

Aaron Comisario-Galicia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape in Los Angeles, California.

Juan Raul Chavez-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Erath County, Texas.

Joseph Perez-De La Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens placing lives in jeopardy in Del Rio, Texas.