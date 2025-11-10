Lifebit Launches TRE START - the Free Tier of its Trusted Research Environment™

Free & democratized secure, federated bioinformatics & data science in your own cloud account.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit, the global leader in federated and data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions, today announced TRE START , a free tier of its Trusted Research Environment ™ (TRE) that enables research teams, startups, and academic labs to deploy a secure, compliant TRE in their own cloud account in under 30 minutes.For the first time, small research teams and non-profits can set up a production-grade Trusted Research Environment without vendor lock-in or lengthy onboarding. TRE START runs directly in a user’s AWS, Azure, or GCP cloud account, giving full data control while avoiding traditional licensing and infrastructure costs.“With TRE START, we’re lowering the barrier to secure, compliant research collaboration,” said Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “Our mission has always been to democratise access to trusted research infrastructure, and TRE START means that even the smallest research teams can now operate with the same governance and security foundations as national precision medicine programmes.”About TRE STARTTRE START provides a no-cost, no-setup entry point to the world’s first federated Trusted Research Environment™, deployable directly in the user’s own cloud.Within minutes, users can connect their cloud account and data, create a workspace, invite collaborators, and begin analysing data securely, with all governance handled by Lifebit’s built-in TrustOps essentials.Key capabilities include:• ✅ 1 Workspace, unlimited users, and unlimited data• ✅ Federation-ready architecture, connecting directly to your own cloud environment• ✅ Built-in TrustOps essentials — workspace management, access control, cost monitoring and compliance with standards like FedRAMP, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GxP and GDPR, among others standards.• ✅ Bring your own tools and workflows — supported out of the box: Nextflow workflow management and deployment, Jupyter Notebooks, Spark Notebooks and R-Studio.• ✅ Go live in under 30 minutes with guided onboardingBy extending the accessibility of its Trusted Research Environment ecosystem, Lifebit START empowers more researchers to collaborate securely, accelerate insights, and ensure compliance from day one.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and compliant health data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organisations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.The Lifebit Platform Solutions are trusted by leading government and enterprise institutions including the NIH, Genomics England, and CanPath, among others, securely managing over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programmes and enterprise data infrastructures worldwide.Learn more: https://lifebit.ai

