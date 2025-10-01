Lifebit Launches it AI-powered Trusted Data Factory and Trusted TargetID at BioTechX Basel 2025

Now live: Trusted Data Factory + Trusted TargetID — Lifebit’s new AI tools that transform data harmonization and target discovery across global health.

We built Trusted Data Factory and Trusted TargetID to solve the hardest problems in health data—delivering accuracy, speed, and trust from day one.” — Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit, the global leader in federated and AI-powered data intelligence platforms, today announced the official launch of two groundbreaking products: Trusted Data Factory (TDF) and Trusted TargetID (TTID). The announcement was made ahead of the companies launched at BioTechX 2025 in Basel, Europe’s premier congress for digital health, data, and diagnostics.These next-generation solutions solve the two biggest challenges in life sciences R&D today:“I need to make my data usable and AI-ready.”Lifebit’s Trusted Data Factory automates data harmonization at scale, transforming fragmented, multi-modal datasets into analysis-ready and AI-ready formats in under 48 hours. This builds on Lifebit’s Trusted Data Lakehouse solution, which enables organizations and users to connect, catalog, and operate distributed healthomics data as a unified whole.“I need to identify and validate the right targets.”Lifebit’s Trusted TargetID uses AI to accelerate discovery from variant to validated target, integrating best-in-class population genomic analysis with clinical and multi-omics data across ancestries.Together, these tools remove longstanding barriers, making high-quality, high-speed research the new standard and enabling greater focus on accelerating AI adoption.“We built these products to take on the hardest problems in health data,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “At BioTechX, we’re proud to debut solutions that don’t just promise efficiency—they deliver it, with accuracy, speed, and trust built in from day one.”About the Products🔹 Trusted Data Factory (TDF) - Built for speed and regulatory-grade quality, TDF leverages AI to harmonize multi-modal biomedical data into OMOP, FHIR, or custom data models, generate metadata, and transform the data to AI-ready formats—in under 48 hours.• Eliminates months of manual data wrangling• Ensures reproducibility, auditability, and compliance• Powers instant readiness for federated research and AI training🔹 Trusted TargetID (TTID) - The industry’s first AI-agent trained for target validation, TTID automates the journey from variant identification to target prioritization across ancestries and multi-omics layers.• Integrates genomics, clinical, and multi-omics data• Identifies high-confidence, high-value targets in hours• Enables scalable, population-aware drug discovery and validationWhy It MattersThese solutions are purpose-built to meet the needs of:• Pharma and Biotech accelerating pipelines with federated multi-omics analysis• Government and Research Institutions managing national precision medicine programs• Healthcare Systems operationalizing patient-centric, secure, AI-ready research platformsBoth modules are now available globally and are already being adopted by Lifebit clients across Europe, North America, and Asia.Proven at Scale, Ready for the FutureLifebit’s solutions are trusted by the world’s leading institutions, including the NIH, Genomics England, 23andMe, and the Singapore Ministry of Health—managing over 270 million patient records across 30+ countries and counting.“Federated, AI-powered, and outcomes-guaranteed—this is the next generation of health data infrastructure,” added Dunford. “We’re proud to bring it to BioTechX—and to the world.”About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and pharmaceutical organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.Our platform is trusted by leading institutions—including the NIH, Genomics England, 23andMe, and the Singapore Ministry of Health—to securely manage and analyze over 270 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations in U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise health data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives around the world.Learn more: https://lifebit.ai Press Contact:Nate RaineHead of Healthcare & Life Sciences📧 nate@lifebit.ai

