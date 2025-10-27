Lifebit Launches AI-Automated Airlock to Transform Compliance in Biomedical Results Data Exports

Lifebit unveils AI-Automated Airlock, the first AI-powered solution to automate compliant results data exports across global health research environments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit Launches AI-Automated Airlock , the First AI-Powered Governance Solution for Biomedical Data ExportLifebit, the global leader in federated and AI-powered data intelligence platforms, today announced the release of its latest innovation: AI-Automated Airlock, the first solution in the industry to bring AI-driven automation, compliance, and transparency to the way researchers can export the results from their analysis over sensitive biomedical data.“Traditional results data export controls haven’t evolved for the number of user scale and sensitivity of modern biomedical research. With the AI-Automated Airlock, we’re introducing a completely new model — one where AI takes care of compliance automatically, so researchers can focus on discovery and authorities on increasing and enriching datasets. This is the first system in the industry that brings intelligence, trust, and transparency to every results data export.”— Maria Dunford, CEO of LifebitIn today’s data-driven research landscape, securely managing results data exports from Trusted Research Environments and across regulatory frameworks is one of the most complex and risk-prone challenges. Manual oversight, inconsistent governance, and lack of visibility create delays, costs, and compliance vulnerabilities.Lifebit’s AI-Automated Airlock changes that. It uses AI to automatically review, validate, and audit every results data export request, ensuring that sensitive patient data remains protected and compliant — without slowing down research.About the SolutionThe AI-Automated Airlock automates and secures the entire results data export lifecycle, integrating intelligent review workflows that guarantee full transparency and governance. By combining AI-powered export checks, governed approval processes, and real-time user feedback, the system delivers instant assurance that every results data export meets internal and regulatory standards. To learn more about the full functionality — including its governance design, compliance framework, and automation architecture — read the new AI-Automated Airlock whitepaperWhy It MattersThe AI-Automated Airlock is purpose-built to meet the needs of: Government and Research Institutions — maintaining transparency and trust in national data programs while enabling scale across 1,000s of users- Pharma and Biotech — ensuring compliant, auditable export of sensitive research data- Healthcare Systems — enabling secure, patient-centric data collaboration across environmentsBy replacing manual oversight with AI-driven governance, the Airlock reduces risk, saves time, and sets a new benchmark for compliant data access at scale.Proven at Scale, Ready for the FutureLifebit’s federated, AI-powered solutions are trusted by leading global institutions — including the NIH, Genomics England, 23andMe, and the Singapore Ministry of Health — managing over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.“Federated, AI-powered, and compliance-first — this is the next generation of health data infrastructure,” added Dr. Maria Dunford. “The AI-Automated Airlock completes the secure foundation for global-scale biomedical collaboration.”About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and AI-powered data intelligence platforms. We help governments, health systems, and pharmaceutical organizations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery. Our platform is trusted by leading institutions — including the NIH, Genomics England, 23andMe, and the Singapore Ministry of Health — to securely manage and analyze over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programs, enterprise data infrastructures, and AI-driven research initiatives worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.