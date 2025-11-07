TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 National Veterans Parade

On November 9, 2025, the National Veterans Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade assembly from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

North side of Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 12th Street, SW

(Event vehicle drop-off location)

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade disbanding area from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety for the parade assembly from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to E/S of 15th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 Exit ramps

12th Street Tunnel Exit from Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed for the parade from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire route and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. The public should also expect enforcement of these parking restrictions which may include ticketing and towing along the entire route.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.