MPD Makes Arrest in Rhode Island Avenue Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a carjacking offense which occurred on Rhode Island Avenue Northwest.

On Saturday, June 7th, 2025, at approximately 7:16 a.m., the victim pulled over in the 1100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The suspect entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle and attempted to flee. The victim returned to his vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect from driving off. The victim was dragged by the vehicle for several blocks and sustained serious injuries. The suspect successfully fled the scene.

On Thursday, November 6th, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order a 16-year-old Female, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Carjacking, Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Leaving After Colliding.

CCN: 25084937

