Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA (November 7, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Irvin Eugene Griffin, age 78, of Milledgeville, Georgia, with Child Molestation.

The Milledgeville Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an investigation involving the Griffin Group Home Daycare on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Griffin and his wife run an in-home daycare in Milledgeville.

Griffin was arrested at his home in Milledgeville, Georgia, and is currently booked at the Baldwin County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.