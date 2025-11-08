Decatur, GA (November 7, 2025) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). Part of maintaining our national accreditation is providing a portal for the public to comment on our service.

If you would like to file a comment online regarding our service, please visit https://cimrs2.calea.org/.

The accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services. Established in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs' Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum, CALEA is recognized internationally as the key credentialing authority for law enforcement agencies.