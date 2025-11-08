Crisp County, GA (November 8, 2025) - At the request of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Crisp County, GA. One man died in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Friday, November 7, 2025, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received information that Deonte Rashad Calhoun, age 25, of Tifton, GA, was traveling to Crisp County, GA, and was wanted on four counts of Aggravated Assault. Crisp County Deputies spotted Calhoun on Frontage Road in Cordele, Georgia, and initiated a traffic stop. Calhoun stopped, got out of the car, and ran away. Deputies then pursued Calhoun. During the chase, there was an exchange of gunfire. Calhoun was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and the results will be turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit for their review.