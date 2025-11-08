Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,511 in the last 365 days.

2025 Veterans Day Proclamation

WHEREAS, our state is home to more than 494,383 veterans, 56,000 active-duty military personnel, 16,000 National Guard and Reserves members, and their families; and

WHEREAS, those who have served in the Armed Forces have continuously made vital contributions and sacrifices to maintain our freedoms and way of life; and

WHEREAS, tens of millions of Americans have faithfully served in the United States Armed Forces over the past century; and

WHEREAS, hundreds of thousands of Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Armed Forces during this time; and

WHEREAS, our veterans understand the critical responsibilities carried by today's American service members; and

WHEREAS, our veterans exemplify bravery and selflessness, willingly putting themselves in harm's way to defend the lives and liberty of others; and

WHEREAS, our veterans continue to inspire us through their unwavering patriotism and enduring commitment to the ideals upon which the United States was founded; and

WHEREAS, all Washingtonians must strive to maintain a state and country worthy of the profound love our veterans have demonstrated; and

WHEREAS, more than a century ago, the guns of World War I fell silent at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, and though the Treaty of Versailles formally ended the war on June 28, 1919, it was November 11, 1918, that came to symbolize the end of "the war to end all wars;"

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim
November 11, 2025, as
Veterans Day
in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to acknowledge and honor the contributions of our veterans to the principles of democracy, individual freedom and human rights.

Signed this 5th day of November, 2025
Governor Bob Ferguson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Veterans Day Proclamation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more