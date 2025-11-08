Honoring Native American Heritage Month (Indigenous Heritage Month)

This November, we honor Native American Heritage Month (Indigenous Heritage Month) a time established in 1990 to recognize the enduring contributions of Indigenous peoples to the rich and diverse fabric of the United States. In 1915, the annual congress of the American Indian Association directed its president to ask the U.S. to observe American Indian Day. The U.S. government didn't act until 1983, when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 13 American Indian Day, and in 1990 President George H.W. Bush signed a joint congressional resolution designating November as National American Indian Heritage Month.

Throughout this month, let’s take the opportunity to learn about the vibrant Native American communities whose lands we live and work on, reflect on the history of colonization and its lasting impacts, and commit to fostering authentic relationships with our Indigenous neighbors.

We want to recognize the deep and meaningful history of Native Americans and indigenous people in this country, and while celebrating contributions and successes, we also acknowledge that history is fraught, challenges remain, and there is much still to be done. American Indian people have served in the U.S. military in every major conflict for 200 years, at times at a higher rate than any other demographic. In the 20th century, more than 12,000 served in World War I; during World War II, over 44,000 served.

We celebrate the contribution and impact Indigenous People have had on global perspectives from time immemorial to the present day. This month creates the opportunity to empower future generations to embrace, educate, and engage in dialogue regarding the Indigenous ways of life. Also make sure to join Supporting our Voices, Empowering Rights and Indigenous Governance (SOVEREIGN) business resource group which launched on October 15, 2024. Their mission is to empower American Indian and Alaska Native employees, partners, and allies within the Washington State government by providing resources, support, and advocacy. If you are interested in joining, please feel free to send an email to: sovereign@ofm.wa.gov

Indigenous communities have faced countless challenges to their identities, languages, and cultures, and have been threatened with erasure over the centuries. The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs is proud to partner with Indian tribes to provide veteran service officer training, accreditation, and technical assistance to tribal veteran service officers to improve access to veterans’ services and outcomes to Native American veterans and their families.

Today, we recognize Indigenous people’s spirit and strength as well as the immeasurable impact they have made in every aspect of American society.