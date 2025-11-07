Craig S. Owens Announces Departure as City Manager of the City of Lawrence

After six and a half years of service as City Manager of the City of Lawrence and more than three decades in local government, Craig S. Owens has announced his intention to conclude his tenure with the City of Lawrence in May 2026.

“This decision comes with deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve a community I care deeply about and with confidence in the strength and readiness of our organization,” Owens said. “Together, we’ve built a foundation rooted in strategic planning, organizational clarity, and a commitment to excellence. From achieving national accreditation, establishing much stronger financial and administrative systems, advancing infrastructure and making great strides in housing for all, our collective work has positioned Lawrence for a strong future.”

Owens noted that many of the top priorities identified when he joined the City of Lawrence have been accomplished. “A new strategic planning process will begin in the next few months, a new City Commission will be seated next month, and through difficulty, a sustainable balanced budget is in place,” he said. “This is a good situation for a new City Manager who can bring the right skills, talents and passions to this important work—work that never has an end, is always challenging and vitally important.”

“Leadership in any community is a difficult challenge, especially given the current state of our country,” said Mayor Mike Dever. “I appreciate Craig’s dedication and perseverance in navigating the many challenges our town has faced during his tenure. I look forward to the upcoming search for new leadership and the opportunity to find the right fit to meet our community’s current needs and goals. I appreciate his efforts and accomplishments and wish Craig and his family well in the future.”

Over the coming months, Owens will remain fully engaged in supporting the City Commission and City staff through a thoughtful and comprehensive leadership transition. His focus will be on empowering the new Commission, ensuring continuity, preserving institutional knowledge, and preparing for the next leader who will carry the community’s vision forward.

“As I look ahead, I’m excited to explore new ways to support local governments and other innovative organizations throughout the U.S. through strategic advising and legacy-building work,” Owens said. “I remain committed to Lawrence, where our family will continue to call home, and to the broader mission of public service. Thank you for the trust, collaboration, and shared purpose that have defined this chapter of my career. It has been a tremendous honor.”