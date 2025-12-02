Lawrence City Commissioner Amber Sellers Elected First Vice President of the National League of Cities’ National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO)

Lawrence City Commissioner Amber Sellers has been elected as the 2026 First Vice President of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, a constituency group of the National League of Cities (NLC). NBC-LEO serves as a forum for communication and networking among Black municipal officials and their colleagues to share ideas and develop leadership experience. Sellers was elected in November at NLC’s 2025 City Summit conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Serving as NBC-LEO’s 1st Vice President is deeply meaningful to me because Lawrence is where NBC-LEO was born,” said Commissioner Sellers. “Our city’s legacy reminds us that when Black local leaders organize, advocate, and uplift each other, we don’t just influence policy — we change the course of communities. NBC-LEO is not simply a network; it is a living testament to what collective leadership can achieve, and I am honored to carry that legacy forward.”

Established in 1970, NBC-LEO provides a platform for municipal leaders to connect, share best practices, and advocate for the needs of their communities. The group also contributes to NLC’s leadership development, policy formulation, advocacy, and program activities.

“The National League of Cities’ constituency groups are home for local leaders as they advocate for communities, network and develop thriving, equitable communities,” said National League of Cities President Kevin Kramer, Councilmember, Louisville, Kentucky. “I am thrilled to work with Commissioner Sellers and look forward to supporting their vision and leadership as First Vice President of the NBC-LEO.”

This year’s leadership also includes Mayor Bobby Scott of Center Point, AL, elected to serve as President, and Councilman Byron Amos of Atlanta, GA, as Second Vice President.

For more information on NLC’s constituency groups, visit: https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/constituency-groups-2.

