OCEANSIDE BOMBERS ARENA FOOTBALL TEAM TO HOST PRESS CONFERENCE ON OCEANSIDE'S PROFESSIONAL, ARENA FOOTBALL TEAM

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanside Bombers, a professional arena league football team, will host a press conference to announce the expansion team from the City of Oceanside, CA, that will play in the Arena Football One League.The press conference will provide essential details on this significant development and its implications for the community. Key representatives from the organization, including Vernon Pertelle, President and Managing Partner, Felix Berry, Executive Vice President and Partner, Joshua Tiller, Executive Vice President and Partner, Greg Anderson, Assistant General Manager and Partner, and George Qualls, Assistant General Manager and Partner, will be available for comment and to answer questions.Event Details:• WHO: Oceanside Bombers Professional Arena Football Team; featured speakers include Esther C. Sanchez, Mayor of the City of Oceanside, Vanessa Lee, Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Kurz, CEO of Arena Football One, and former NFL Tennessee Titans Head Coach Jeff Fisher, Commissioner, Arena Football One.• WHAT: Press Conference announcing the addition of the expansion team from the City of Oceanside in the Arena Football One League.• WHEN: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 – 11:00 AM PT to 12:00 PM PT• WHERE: Frontwave Arena, 3475 Hero Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056• WHY: To detail a significant new addition of the first-ever professional sports team founded and located in the City of Oceanside, and to address media inquiries.Key Highlights:• Oceanside Bombers is the first-ever Professional Sports Team founded and located in Oceanside, CA. The ownership group comprises members of the community.• Oceanside Bombers emphasizes community integration, youth initiatives, and collaborations with local organizations, including the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside, the Parks and Recreation Department, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton• Opportunities for one-on-one interviews with spokespersons with members of the organizations, and questions and answers about the mission, vision, and direction, with recruiting local talent for the qualified professional coaching staff and playersMembers of the media are encouraged to attend and can RSVP to the media contact listed below to confirm attendance or to arrange for media credentials/access.About The Oceanside Bombers:The Oceanside Bombers' mission statement focuses on community, youth, and family by using professional arena football as a platform for positive impact. Key aspects include launching a youth-focused foundation, partnering with organizations such as Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and the Oceanside Parks and Recreation Department, and providing family-friendly entertainment through events showcasing local talent. The team also emphasizes giving back and supporting local initiatives.

