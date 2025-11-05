DLA Piper US is the American arm of a global law firm Oceanside Bombers in Action

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers, a professional arena football team, have selected DLA Piper as their legal counsel to establish and expand the organization. The team's President and Managing Partner, Mr. Vernon Pertelle, announced the partnership, emphasizing his longstanding relationship with DLA Piper, including his direct work with Partner Mr. Matt Leivo.Pertelle said, "I have known Matt for over fifteen years and have always been impressed with his dedication and meticulous attention to detail." Mr. Pertelle, who also serves as CEO of StratiHealth, collaborated with the firm during his time on the board of SeQual Technologies, a medical device manufacturer specializing in oxygen equipment.He added, "Mr. Leivo was instrumental in guiding the organization through multiple rounds of fundraising and investment, culminating in the sale of the company to Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS), a division focused on manufacturing and developing supplemental oxygen systems for residential use." DLA Piper will provide legal services as the Bombers form and grow.The team chose DLA Piper partly because of the firm's commitment to sustainability, which aligns with the Bombers' mission. Additionally, despite being a global leader, the firm treats each client as if they were the only one and is dedicated to supporting local communities.DLA Piper's dedication to nonprofit organizations will help the Bombers launch the "Take Flight Foundation," which aims to support youth programs and initiatives for K-12 and beyond, including STEM education and the Youth Services Community Grant Programs that address community needs. The Oceanside Bombers emphasize community involvement, youth initiatives, and collaborations with local organizations, including the Oceanside Parks and Recreation Department and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. DLA Piper's commitment to excellence in representing clients, nurturing talent, and supporting public health and communities aligns perfectly with the Bombers' mission and vision.DLA Piper US, the American branch of a global law firm, is recognized for its size and broad range of legal services, such as mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, and litigation. The firm thrives in a dynamic, collaborative, and innovative environment that promotes teamwork and progressive ideas. It is deeply committed to giving back to the community and dedicated to pro bono work supporting children's rights, asylum seekers, and access to justice. Beyond standard legal services, the firm fosters comprehensive support and stands out as a premier global law firm. Firm.

