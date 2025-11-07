Oceanside Bombers Arena Football Team announce Cree Morris NFL and Arena Football League veteran as their new Head Coach

Vernon Pertelle (bottom left) with Greg Anderson (top left) and Cree Morris (right) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (center) Tracy Perlman (second right) Cree Morris (right) Marshall Faulk with Vernon Pertelle

Oceanside Bombers select Cree Morris as their new Head Coach. Cree, from Escondido, CA, has deep roots in the City of Oceanside and the surrounding communities.

We are excited to begin this journey for the community and look forward to working with Cree in fulfilling our mission and our commitment to selecting local, qualified talent for the organization.” — Greg Anderson

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanside Bombers announce Cree Morris as their new Head Coach. Cree, from Escondido, CA, has deep roots in the City of Oceanside and the surrounding community through his quarterback academy, where he trains and develops local talent. He currently works as a private quarterback coach. Cree is a hands-on coach and mentor who emphasizes technique, academic success, and character development.Morris played in the NFL with the Los Angeles Raiders and St. Louis Rams. He also played for the London Monarchs of NFL Europe, the San Jose SaberCats, and the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League. His coaching experience includes serving as the head coach of the San Diego Riptide and coaching the Central Valley Coyotes of the Arena Football League.He remains an active NFL alumnus, mentoring college and high school players through the NFL Players Association. Greg Anderson, a fellow NFL alumnus and NFLPA member, said, “Cree is a passionate servant leader who believes in community first and pays close attention to detail in athletics and education. Through his coaching style and life lessons, he inspires excellence in players and coaches.”Anderson, a partner with the Oceanside Bombers, also serves as the team’s assistant GM and community engagement leader. He knows Cree well; Anderson also played in the NFL for the NY Giants and the Cleveland Browns, as well as in the USFL. A former GM for the Arena Football League in the U.S. and Europe, Anderson believes the Bombers are very fortunate to have a coach of Morris’s caliber and expertise leading the team.Cree grew up in Escondido, CA, and was a talented quarterback at Orange Glen High School. His outstanding performance in his senior year helped Orange Glen reach the San Diego CIF Championship game, throwing for an impressive 3,212 yards that season, which earned him a spot on The Los Angeles Times’ all-section first team. This success led to his being selected as a quarterback at San Diego State University. During his time with the Aztecs, he played alongside future Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk in memorable NCAA games, highlighting his remarkable journey.Cree recently met with members of the Oceanside Bombers’ front office and shared some entertaining stories about his experiences with the Aztecs, playing alongside Faulk. Said Vernon Pertelle, president and managing partner of the Bombers, “It was surreal to hear Cree’s perspective on playing days with Faulk. It completed the picture for me, based on conversations with Faulk during his celebrity golf tournament. Faulk was the host of the Celebrity Championship, which raised money for the Junior Seau Foundation and his own Marshall Faulk Foundation.”Cree will take over the team, begin assembling his staff, and prepare for tryouts and training camp to start forming the roster. Said Anderson, “We are excited to begin this journey for the community and look forward to working with Cree to further fulfill our mission and our commitment to selecting local qualified talent for the organization.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.