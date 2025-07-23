Arc System Works x Syndicate Collectibles Unleash ‘Double Dragon’ Showdown Sweepstakes at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Three lucky winners will each receive one of three epic collectibles (and bragging rights):
• Double Dragon Billy Lee Deluxe Action Figure
• Double Dragon Jimmy Lee Deluxe Action Figure
• Double Dragon Willy Deluxe Action Figure
Part of the first official line of Double Dragon action figures to hit the market in nearly 30 years, these collectibles bring the iconic brawlers back into the fray. Each deluxe action figure is articulated and comes battle-ready, fully equipped with accessories and interchangeable parts.
How to Enter
Joining the showdown is easy. Participants can visit Syndicate Collectibles inside the SDCC showroom floor at Booth #4129 or swing by Arc System Works America in the Petco Park Interactive Zone to enter.
The Showdown Sweepstakes is open to residents of the contiguous U.S. who are 18 years of age or older. The sweepstakes will run throughout the duration of SDCC, including Preview Night, from July 23, 2025, until July 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM PST.
To learn more about the official sweepstakes rules, visit the entry page for full details.
Don’t miss the chance to own, and possibly even win, a knockout piece of the Double Dragon legacy. For collectors who want to secure their haul, these deluxe action figures will be available for purchase at Syndicate Collectibles Booth #4129 during the show and online at syndicatecollectibles.com, while supplies last.
For those chasing something truly special, the Jeff Deluxe Action Figure is also joining the fight as an SDCC Exclusive — available only for purchase, and not part of the sweepstakes.
About Arc System Works
Arc System Works (ASW) is the award-winning developer and publisher behind some of the world’s most beloved fighting games. From Double Dragon to Guilty Gear and beyond, ASW continues to bring legendary titles to players around the globe.
About Syndicate Collectibles
Syndicate Collectibles is a premier creator of high-end figures, statues, prop replicas, and toy collectibles, committed to delivering unparalleled products that bring stories and characters to life in tangible ways.
