Arc System Works x Syndicate Collectibles Unleash ‘Double Dragon’ Showdown Sweepstakes at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Double Dragon Billy Lee 7-Inch Deluxe Action Figure Double Dragon Jimmy Lee 7-Inch Deluxe Action Figure Double Dragon Action Figures by Syndicate Collectibles

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-in-class fighting game specialists Arc System Works and premier collectibles leader Syndicate Collectibles are bringing classic arcade action to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with the Double Dragon Showdown Sweepstakes, proudly sponsored by Toynk. Fans of the legendary beat-’em-up series will have the chance to score big with exclusive Double Dragon deluxe action figures.Three lucky winners will each receive one of three epic collectibles (and bragging rights):• Double Dragon Billy Lee Deluxe Action Figure• Double Dragon Jimmy Lee Deluxe Action Figure• Double Dragon Willy Deluxe Action FigurePart of the first official line of Double Dragon action figures to hit the market in nearly 30 years, these collectibles bring the iconic brawlers back into the fray. Each deluxe action figure is articulated and comes battle-ready, fully equipped with accessories and interchangeable parts.How to EnterJoining the showdown is easy. Participants can visit Syndicate Collectibles inside the SDCC showroom floor at Booth #4129 or swing by Arc System Works America in the Petco Park Interactive Zone to enter.The Showdown Sweepstakes is open to residents of the contiguous U.S. who are 18 years of age or older. The sweepstakes will run throughout the duration of SDCC, including Preview Night, from July 23, 2025, until July 27, 2025, at 5:00 PM PST.To learn more about the official sweepstakes rules, visit the entry page for full details Don’t miss the chance to own, and possibly even win, a knockout piece of the Double Dragon legacy. For collectors who want to secure their haul, these deluxe action figures will be available for purchase at Syndicate Collectibles Booth #4129 during the show and online at syndicatecollectibles.com , while supplies last.For those chasing something truly special, the Jeff Deluxe Action Figure is also joining the fight as an SDCC Exclusive — available only for purchase, and not part of the sweepstakes.About Arc System WorksArc System Works (ASW) is the award-winning developer and publisher behind some of the world’s most beloved fighting games. From Double Dragon to Guilty Gear and beyond, ASW continues to bring legendary titles to players around the globe.About Syndicate CollectiblesSyndicate Collectibles is a premier creator of high-end figures, statues, prop replicas, and toy collectibles, committed to delivering unparalleled products that bring stories and characters to life in tangible ways.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.