Collector Redeems 1 BTC Card from Cardsmiths’ Currency Series 4, Pledges Half to Charity

Multiple unclaimed BTC from Cardsmiths’ SPACE Series, available now at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Cardsmiths.com

HAPPY VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most sought-after prizes in modern trading cards has been found by a long-time Cardsmiths collector. The elusive Bitcoin Redemption Card (1 BTC) from Currency Series 4 was found in a pack purchased at their local GameStop in Happy Valley, AZ. The collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, plans to fulfill a promise to donate half of the after-tax value to charity, setting an inspiring example for the trading card community The winning pull came late one evening after the collector decided to open a saved stack of Series 4 boxes. “It still doesn’t feel quite real,” they said.The collector’s journey with Cardsmiths began with Currency Series 1, discovered during visits to GameStop. Over the years, they’ve built complete sets, traded with other fans, and followed every new release closely. As an active member of the Currency community, this pull of a lifetime became more than just a treasured grail. Before opening the packs, they had pledged publicly that if they ever pulled a Bitcoin redemption, half of it would go toward helping others.“This collector’s story isn’t just about an extraordinary pull - it’s about integrity, generosity, and the heart of the hobby,” said Steve Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths. “We’re proud to see our community producing not only passionate collectors but also people who use their good fortune to make a difference.”The winner plans to remain out of the spotlight, avoiding business offers and publicity. They will share proof of the charitable donation in the coming months once the transaction is complete. The other half of the Bitcoin will be used to continue collecting and for a long-postponed home project.While this 1 BTC card has been claimed, there are still additional full Bitcoin redemptions hidden in Currency Series 4 packs, waiting for the next lucky collector. And the excitement doesn’t stop there - Cardsmiths’ SPACE Series, available now at GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Cardsmiths.com , also contains multiple unclaimed full Bitcoin cards.For collectors chasing rare pulls, now is the perfect time to jump in.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a leading creator of innovative trading cards blending pop culture, gaming, and cryptocurrency themes. With each release, the company delivers stunning artwork, collectible value, and exciting redemption opportunities for fans worldwide.

