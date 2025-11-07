Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner Held Tonight in Regina

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2025

The 25th annual Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner will be held tonight at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina. The event, hosted by the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC), celebrates excellence within the apprenticeship system.

"Thank you to all of the skilled tradespeople driving Saskatchewan's growth," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said. "We are proud to celebrate your hard work and contributions to ensure our provincial apprenticeship system is strong and sustainable. Congratulations to all the winners being celebrated tonight."

More than 400 people are expected to attend the event, which recognizes apprentices, journeypersons, employers and educators for their contributions to apprenticeship. The biggest award category, "Outstanding New Journeypersons," recognizes the tradespeople who scored the highest marks on their respective certification exams last year. Twenty-seven Outstanding New Journeypersons are being recognized.

"Journeyperson certification is the culmination of years of hard work - both on-the-job and in school," SATCC Board Chair Bryan Leier said. "On behalf of the SATCC Board of Directors, I want to congratulate the Outstanding New Journeypersons and everyone being recognized tonight."

Ten organizations, including the Electrical Contractors Association of Saskatchewan, Merit Contractors Association, Saskatchewan Building Trades, and Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT), are using the event as a platform to celebrate their own scholarships and winners.

Thirty-eight industry partners are sponsoring the event this year.

Gabriel Dumont Institute (GDI), the event's biggest sponsor, is one of the industry partners celebrating a scholarship.

"The GDI Perseverance Award celebrates the dedication and commitment apprentices show in their training," GDI CEO Brett Vandale said. "It reflects Métis spirit and resilience and the success that comes through determination."

To learn more about the Apprenticeship Celebration Dinner, visit: saskapprenticeship.ca/apprenticeship-celebration-dinner.

