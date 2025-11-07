Healthcare Careers Prove a Strong Hedge Against AI Disruption

Hawaii Medical College Logo HMC Instructor with Students Caregiver Laughing with Client

Hands-on skills and human care continue to drive high demand for healthcare professionals

AI may change how we work, but it cannot replace the compassion, skills, and trust that healthcare professionals bring to patients every day. Our programs train students for real-world roles.” — Ashton Cudjoe, CEO & Founder of Hawaii Medical College

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries and automate tasks until recently carried out by humans, Hawaii Medical College is highlighting one clear fact: healthcare remains one of the most secure, human-centered career paths available. Most healthcare professions — including Medical Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians, Phlebotomists, Dialysis Technicians, and others — require hands-on skills, critical thinking, and direct patient interaction that cannot be replicated by AI.While AI tools can assist with scheduling, data analysis, and medical imaging, the heart of healthcare still depends on people. Administering injections, drawing blood, preparing prescriptions, assisting with patient exams, and providing comfort are all tasks that require a skilled, certified, and caring human being.“AI may change how we work, but it cannot replace the compassion, skills, and trust that healthcare professionals bring to patients every day,” said Ashton Cudjoe, CEO & Founder of Hawaii Medical College. “Our programs train students for real-world roles where human presence and empathy are essential — roles that are not going away.”As industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and even customer service are seeing jobs displaced by automation, healthcare continues to experience steady growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any other industry through 2032 — a clear signal that this field remains a reliable choice for long-term employment and advancement. HMC offers accredited and state-approved programs in:- Clinical Medical Assistant- Pharmacy Technician- Healthcare Administration, Billing & Coding- State-Approved CNA – Advanced Nurse Aide/Patient Care Technician- State-Approved CNA – Basic Nurse AidePrograms range from a few weeks to 10 months (18 months for AAS Degrees) and are designed to help students enter the workforce quickly with skills that employers value. Financial aid, scholarships, and grants are available to eligible students , and graduates receive career placement support to help launch successful healthcare careers.“Healthcare careers are not just future-proof — they are purpose-driven,” said Cudjoe. “Students who choose this path can be confident they are investing in a profession that will always need people.”About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers. For more information, visit hmi.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.