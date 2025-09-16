Legitimacy of Post-secondary Educational Institutions is Paramount

Hawaii Medical College Logo Healthcare Collaboration HI State Department of Education Seal

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii Medical College (HMC) is reaffirming its commitment to quality education and student success by maintaining approval and accreditation from the State of Hawaii’s recognized agencies for higher education and healthcare training. Accreditation ensures that programs meet rigorous standards, preparing students for meaningful careers in healthcare.The school maintains its standing as the following:An Authorized Degree Granting InstitutionHawaii Medical College is listed among the Authorized Degree Granting Schools recognized by the Hawaii Post-Secondary Education Authorization Program (HPEAP) . This designation assures students that their degrees carry the weight of state approval and meet quality benchmarks established for higher education in Hawaii.A Licensed Vocational Training SchoolIn addition to degree programs, HMC offers vocational programs licensed by the Hawaii Department of Education as part of its Licensed Non-Degree Granting Vocational Schools . This licensure reflects the college’s compliance with strict standards for training, facilities, and outcomes, giving students confidence that their educational investment is sound.A State-Approved CNA Training CenterFor students pursuing a career as Certified Nurse Aides, HMC’s CNA program is included in the State Approved CNA Programs overseen by Hawaii Med-QUEST . Approval as a NATCEP (Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program) ensures students are eligible for certification and prepared for employment in Hawaii’s healthcare system.“Accreditation and state approval matter because they ensure quality, accountability, and credibility,” said Ashton Cudjoe, CEO & Founder of Hawaii Medical College. “Our students can be confident they are receiving an education that is recognized by employers, meets professional standards, and prepares them for long-term career success in healthcare.”Hawaii Medical College offers Programs for Clinical Medical Assistant; Healthcare Administration, Billing & Coding; Pharmacy Technician; State Approved CNA – Advanced Nurse Aide/Patient Care Technician; and State Approved CNA – Basic Nurse Aide. Programs range in length from as little as a few weeks to 10 or 18 months. Financial aid is available due to the school’s accreditation. Scholarships and grants help to make education affordable. Graduates are supported by career services in finding a successful career path.About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers. For more information, visit www.hmi.edu

